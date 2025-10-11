Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Enters Unfortunate Record List Alongside Dravid, Manjrekar

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Enters Unfortunate Record List Alongside Dravid, Manjrekar

Amid the applause, Jaiswal’s innings also carried an unwanted footnote - one that links him to legends like Rahul Dravid and Sanjay Manjrekar.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 03:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal once again showcased his immense talent with a stunning 175-run innings against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

At just 23, Jaiswal notched up his seventh Test century, further solidifying his place among India’s brightest batting prospects. He also matched Virat Kohli’s record of crossing the 150-run mark twice in a single day of Test cricket.

However, amid the applause, Jaiswal’s innings also carried an unwanted footnote - one that links him to legends like Rahul Dravid and Sanjay Manjrekar.

Jaiswal Enters an Unfortunate Record List

Yashasvi Jaiswal became only the fourth Indian batsman to be run out after registering his highest individual Test score. Topping this unusual list is Sanjay Manjrekar, who was run out for 218 runs against Pakistan in 1989.

Following him is Rahul Dravid, who suffered the same fate twice - dismissed for 217 against England at The Oval and again for 180 against Australia in Kolkata.
Now, Jaiswal joins this rare but unwanted club after his dismissal for 175 in Delhi.

A Costly Mistake at Crease

Jaiswal’s dismissal was entirely self-inflicted. On the first ball of the 92nd over, he drove the ball toward mid-off, assuming it would pierce the field. However, Tejnarayan Chanderpaul collected it cleanly and quickly threw it to the wicketkeeper.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, stranded halfway down the pitch, couldn’t make it back in time, resulting in a run-out that cut short what could have been a double-century knock.

India in Command at Delhi Test

Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unfortunate end, Team India maintained complete control of the Delhi Test. The hosts declared their innings at 518, powered by Jaiswal’s 175 and captain Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 129. Contributions from Sai Sudharsan (87), Nitish Kumar Reddy (43), and Dhruv Jurel (44) further strengthened India’s position as they pushed for a dominant win over the West Indies.

Also on ABP Live | IPL 2026: Four Franchises That Could See Captaincy Change Next Season Ft. RR

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 03:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Sanjay Manjrekar IND Vs WI 2nd Test Yashasvi Jaiswal IND Vs WI Rahul DRAVID
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Ground All Air India Boeing 787s Immediately': Pilots’ Federation Raises Safety Alarm
'Ground All Air India Boeing 787s Immediately': Pilots’ Federation Raises Safety Alarm
World
'Exceptional Health': Doctor Says Trump, 79, Has 'Cardiac Age' 14 Years Younger
'Exceptional Health': Doctor Says Trump, 79, Has 'Cardiac Age' 14 Years Younger
Bihar
Bihar NDA Candidate List To Be Out Today? BJP Leaders Reach Delhi Ahead Of Core Committee Meet
Bihar NDA Candidate List To Be Out Today? BJP Leaders Reach Delhi Ahead Of Core Committee Meet
Trending
'Go Back To India': Woman Faces Racist Attack On Dublin Street, Shares Video Online — Watch 
'Go Back To India': Woman Faces Racist Attack On Dublin Street, Shares Video Online — Watch 
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: 'It is difficult to save self-respect in BJP', Says MLA Mishrilal As He Resigns From BJP
Pakistan Marshal Munir Panics As Taliban Poses Threat | ABP News
Tejashwi Proposes Merging Party with RJD, Pashupati Calls Emergency Meeting | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Seat-Sharing Faces Hurdle, Leaders Manjhi-Kushwaha Still Upset | ABP News
Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal Arrested By ED Over Fake Bank Guarantees, Invoicing Fraud | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Are You Training AI Without Knowing It
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget