IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Enters Unfortunate Record List Alongside Dravid, Manjrekar

India’s young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal once again showcased his immense talent with a stunning 175-run innings against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

At just 23, Jaiswal notched up his seventh Test century, further solidifying his place among India’s brightest batting prospects. He also matched Virat Kohli’s record of crossing the 150-run mark twice in a single day of Test cricket.

However, amid the applause, Jaiswal’s innings also carried an unwanted footnote - one that links him to legends like Rahul Dravid and Sanjay Manjrekar.

Jaiswal Enters an Unfortunate Record List

Yashasvi Jaiswal became only the fourth Indian batsman to be run out after registering his highest individual Test score. Topping this unusual list is Sanjay Manjrekar, who was run out for 218 runs against Pakistan in 1989.

Following him is Rahul Dravid, who suffered the same fate twice - dismissed for 217 against England at The Oval and again for 180 against Australia in Kolkata.

Now, Jaiswal joins this rare but unwanted club after his dismissal for 175 in Delhi.

A Costly Mistake at Crease

Jaiswal’s dismissal was entirely self-inflicted. On the first ball of the 92nd over, he drove the ball toward mid-off, assuming it would pierce the field. However, Tejnarayan Chanderpaul collected it cleanly and quickly threw it to the wicketkeeper.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, stranded halfway down the pitch, couldn’t make it back in time, resulting in a run-out that cut short what could have been a double-century knock.

India in Command at Delhi Test

Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unfortunate end, Team India maintained complete control of the Delhi Test. The hosts declared their innings at 518, powered by Jaiswal’s 175 and captain Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 129. Contributions from Sai Sudharsan (87), Nitish Kumar Reddy (43), and Dhruv Jurel (44) further strengthened India’s position as they pushed for a dominant win over the West Indies.

