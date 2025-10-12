Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs WI: Jadeja And Kuldeep's Spin Masterclass Forces Follow-On Against West Indies

India, batting first, had set a commanding total of 518/5, thanks to Shubman Gill’s 129 and a brilliant 175-run knock by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 01:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav exploited the spin-friendly track in New Delhi to perfection, claiming a combined eight wickets (fifer for the latter) to dismiss West Indies for 248 runs on Day 3 of the 2nd Test.

West Indies had a good run in their first innings with the bat on Day 2. The opening partnership was only broken via a quite an unusual catch, in which the fielder himself sustained a minor injury.

Their next wicket would then go down 20 overs later. However, it was all India afterwards, even on Day 3, as the touring side has been bowled out, trailing by 270 runs.

Top Five-Wicket Hauls by Left-Arm Wrist Spinners in Test Cricket

Kuldeep Yadav: 5 five-wicket hauls in 15 Tests

Johnny Wardle: 5 five-wicket hauls in 28 Tests

Paul Adams: 4 five-wicket hauls in 45 Tests

West Indies showes improvement compared to previous Test

West Indies showed a marked improvement compared to the previous Test, but despite their fighting effort, they remain 270 runs behind, prompting India to enforce the follow-on.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze built a strong second-wicket partnership yesterday, but once it ended, the visitors lost momentum, slipping to 107 for 4.

Shai Hope and Imlach then steadied the innings with a composed stand, but Kuldeep Yadav turned the match in India’s favor during the morning session, quickly removing both batters and soon adding Greaves to his wicket tally.

A late 46-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Pierre and Phillip gave some respectability, but Jasprit Bumrah struck immediately after lunch, dismissing Pierre with a perfect delivery.

The 10th-wicket stand tested India’s patience, with Phillip showing solid defence against Bumrah and Seales displaying positive intent against Kuldeep. Seales eventually fell to a well-disguised googly, marking Kuldeep’s fifth wicket of the innings. West Indies’ approach in their second innings will be crucial in determining the course of the match.

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (c), Tevin Imlach (wk), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 12:57 PM (IST)
