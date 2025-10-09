IND vs WI 2nd Test In Delhi: Team India's Likely XI Revealed

The second and final Test of the two-match series between India and West Indies is scheduled at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from October 10.

Following a dominant win in Ahmedabad, India leads the series 1-0. While the team’s goal will be to secure a series clean sweep, the management is also mindful of player workload management.

Fast Bowling Rotation: Siraj Likely to Rest

Fast bowling duties are expected to see some rotation. Jasprit Bumrah, who performed brilliantly in the first Test, is fully fit and may feature in Delhi after being rested for the ODI series against Australia.

Mohammed Siraj could be rested to manage his workload ahead of the upcoming ODI series in Australia. If rested, Prasidh Krishna, set to make his Test debut on home soil, is likely to get the opportunity. Krishna has impressed consistently in the nets, and the management trusts his ability to deliver.

Spin Trio to Lead the Attack

The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch is traditionally spinner-friendly, with its black soil aiding turn from the start.

India’s previous win against Australia in 2023 saw spinners dominate, and the team is expected to deploy the lethal spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar once again. All three have consistently performed well in recent home matches.

Batting Order Likely to Remain Stable

After a strong showing in the first Test, the batting lineup is unlikely to see major changes. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul will continue as the opening pair, while Shubman Gill (captain) and Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper) will anchor the middle order.

Probable Indian Playing XI – Second Test, Delhi

Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Sai Sudharsan

Shubman Gill (Captain)

Dhruv Jurel

Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-Captain)

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah

Prasidh Krishna

India will aim to continue their dominant home form, with spinners expected to exploit Delhi’s turn-friendly pitch and young fast bowlers ready to make an impact.