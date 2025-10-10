Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs WI: After Six Losses, Shubman Gill Finally Breaks 'Toss Curse' As Test Skipper

IND vs WI: After Six Losses, Shubman Gill Finally Breaks 'Toss Curse' As Test Skipper

After enduring six consecutive losses - five in England and one in the series opener against Windies - the streak has finally ended.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 09:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At long last, Shubman Gill has broken his toss jinx! The young skipper finally won the toss for the first time in his Test captaincy career, opting to bat first in the second Test against the West Indies in Delhi.

After enduring six consecutive losses - five in England and one in the series opener against Windies - the streak has finally ended. India have decided to stick with the same playing XI that featured in the first Test as they aim to wrap up the series in style.

India's quest for 10th consecutive Test series win

India begin their quest for a 10th consecutive Test series win over the West Indies today.

The Caribbean side last triumphed in a Test series against India back in 2002, and since then, India have dominated the rivalry, clinching all nine series played between the two teams. Remarkably, the West Indies have not managed a single Test victory over India in more than two decades.

If Shubman Gill had lost the toss today, he would have matched former New Zealand skipper Bevan Congdon’s record for most Tests captained without a single toss win. Congdon went through seven matches without winning the toss, but Gill’s streak finally ended at six as he broke the sequence in the Delhi Test.

Playing XIs

India Playing XI vs West Indies: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies Playing XI vs India: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (c), Tevin Imlach (wk), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.

Shubman Gill, after winning the toss, said: "We will bat first, the wicket looks good to bat on Day 1. Consistency is the key for us. To be able to repeat performances and to be able to have the same intensity in every match that we play. Something that we often speak about and that's what we are trying to look for in this test match as well. Honestly, not much. I am still the same person but definitely have more responsibilities now. But I like responsibilities and a very exciting future for me (on being elevated across all formats). We have got the same team."

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 09:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI 2nd Test Shubman Gill WI Vs IND IND Vs WI India Playing XI
Read more
