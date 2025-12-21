'Recovering Well': India Opener Shares Injury Update Ahead Of IND vs SL Women's T20I Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Delhi: Indian cricketer Pratika Rawal shared an update on her injury, saying that she had been recovering well and was grateful for the messages she had received from her well-wishers. Rawal sustained injuries to her right ankle and knee during the washed-out Women’s World Cup league stage match against Bangladesh at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in October and, as a result, was ruled out of the tournament’s knockout games.

“Just wanted to take a moment to thank everyone for the overwhelming good wishes over the last few days. I’m recovering well, grateful for the fantastic medical support, and looking forward to being back on the field soon,” she wrote on X.

Before her injury, the 24-year-old had been one of India’s standout performers, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer for the team with 308 runs, including a century and a half-century.

Pratika could hardly contain her emotions after watching her team lift the coveted trophy with a 52-run win over South Africa in the final on November 2.

Sharing her emotions while celebrating from the sidelines in a wheelchair, she had said, “I can’t even express it. There are no words. This flag on my shoulder means so much. To be here with my team — it’s surreal. Injuries are part of the game, but I’m just so happy I could still be part of this team. I love this team. I can’t express what I feel — we actually did it! We’re the first Indian team to win the World Cup in so long. The whole of India deserves this. Honestly, it was harder to watch than to play. Every wicket, every boundary — it gave me goosebumps. The energy, the crowd, the emotion — it was incredible.”

Meanwhile, the Women in Blue have shifted their focus to the shortest format and have begun their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026, set to start in England in June. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will host Sri Lanka for five T20Is, starting Sunday, as the two sides begin their preps for the global event.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)