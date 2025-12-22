IND vs SL 2nd Women's T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India walked away with a comprehensive 8-wicket against Sri Lanka in Vizag on Sunday, competing in the five-match bilateral T20I series opener.

However, there is a long way to go before they can lay claim to the trophy, and the second fixture is only a little over 24 hours away from now.

This is the Indian women's team's first challenge post their ICC Women's World Cup victory, and their first preparations for the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup.

For those interested, here are live streaming, TV broadcast and other details for the IND vs SL 2nd T20I.

IND-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I: Live Streaming

The India vs Sri Lanka Women’s 2nd T20I will be available to watch live via streaming on the JioHotstar app and website tomorrow, December 22, 2025.

Fans should note that an active subscription is required to access the full live coverage of the match online.

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s 2nd T20I: TV Broadcast

For viewers preferring television coverage, the IND-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network channels.

IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Match Timings

The match is set to get underway at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss expected around 6:30 PM IST, following standard pre-match timelines.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Match Summary

Sri Lanka batted first in the opening fixture of the series, and while their opening batters had a decent start, the lineup crumbled down the order.

They played 20 overs, but only managed to post a total of 121 runs on the board, losing 6 wickets in the process.

India started their innings in a similar fashion, with Smriti Mandhana scoring 25, and Shafali Verma 9. However, Jemimah Rodrigues led the charge with a 44-ball 69, winning the match with Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain, on the other end at 15 off 16 deliveries.

