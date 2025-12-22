World Cup Loss Almost Retired Rohit Sharma: 'Didn't Want To Play This Sport Anymore'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Rohit Sharma's run as captain of the Indian team finally came to an end earlier this year. Under his leadership, the Men in Blue enjoyed a high winning percentage.

They even lifted the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024, and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, remaining undefeated in both tournaments.

However, his career could have ended well before these feats were achieved, as he revealed recently.

While attending a Masters Union event, Rohit Sharma revealed that he contemplated retiring after the ICC World Cup 2023 final loss against Australia.

Rohit Sharma Opens Up On 2023 World Cup Loss

Here's what Rohit Sharma stated about his feeling post the devastating World Cup finall loss against Pat Cummins' Australia in Ahmedabad:

"After 2023 World Cup final, I was completed distraught and felt like I didn't want to play this sport anymore because it had taken everything out of me and I felt I had nothing left. It took some time and I kept reminding myself that this is something I truly love, that it was right in front of me, and I couldn't let it go so easy. Slowly, I found my way back, regaining the energy and getting myself moving again on the field."

"My only goal was to win the World Cup, whether it was the T20 World Cup or the 2023 World Cup. So when it didn't happen, I was completely devastated. There was no energy left in my body. It took me a couple of months to recover and bring myself back," he added.

The ODI World Cup escaped his grasp, which otherwise would have been a stellar undefeated campaign, but he did manage to lead India to a T20 World Cup the following year, beating Australia on the way (featuring many of the players from that previous final), England in Semi Final, and then South Africa in a tense final.