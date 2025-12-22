Toxic Smog Hangs Over Delhi Amid 'Very Poor' AQI; 6 Stations Slip Into 'Severe' Zone

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesToxic Smog Hangs Over Delhi Amid 'Very Poor' AQI; 6 Stations Slip Into 'Severe' Zone

Many places in Delhi recorded pollution levels in the ‘severe’ category, with the Narela station recording an AQI of 418 followed by Bawana (408).

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 08:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi skies on Monday continued to remain hazy as toxic smog engulfed the national capital amid cold weather conditions. The overall air quality was 'very poor,' while six stations slipped into 'severe' zone.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's Smaeer app, Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 366 at 7 AM. The six stations that recorded 'severe' AQI include: Anand Vihar (402), Bawana (408), Jahangirpuri (402), Narela (418), Rohini (401), and Wazirpur (404). 

On Sunday, the overall air quality in the national capital stood in the 'very poor' category, with an AQI reading of 377, according to the CPCB data. 

The India Meterological Department has issued a yellow alert for today, warning of moderate fog at many places with dense fog at isolated places in the morning hours. IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky for today. 

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

IMD Forecast For Christmas Week

The weather department has not issued any alert for dense fog the next few days for now. Also, there is no forecast of cold wave or cold day conditions this week till Saturday. 

On December 23-24, the IMD has forecast shallow to moderate fog during morning hours with a mainly clear sky. 

On Christmas, i.e. December 25, the IMD has forecast moderate fog during morning hours with a mainly clear sky. 

Partly cloudy sky with moderate to dense fog during morning hours is likely on December 26-27.

The IMD classifies fog as ‘shallow’ when visibility is between 500 and 1,000 metres; ‘moderate’ when it is between 200 and 500 metres; ‘dense’ when it is between 50 and 200 metres; and ‘very dense’ when it is below 50 metres.

A cold day is declared when the minimum temperate is below 10 degrees Celsius and the depature of maximum from the normal is 4.5 notches or more.

 

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 08:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Delhi Pollution Delhi AQI
