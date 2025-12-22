Harmanpreet Kaur Frustrated By Fielding Errors: ‘Don’t Know Why We Keep Dropping Catches’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketHarmanpreet Kaur Frustrated By Fielding Errors: ‘Don’t Know Why We Keep Dropping Catches’

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 09:47 AM (IST)
Visakhapatnam: India were outstanding with the bat and the ball in their comprehensive eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first T20 International on Sunday, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur promised a better fielding show from her team in the next game.

Indian players had a bad day in the office in the fielding department, spilling a few regulation catches, though they restricted Sri Lanka to a modest 121 for 6.

Jemimah Rodrigues then starred with the bat with 69 not out off 44 balls as India chased down the target of 122 with 32 balls to spare.

"Yeah, did well with bat and ball but fielding is something we're really working hard. But I don't know why we keep dropping catches but yeah next match we'll come up with even better approach.

"It's wet (because of dew), no doubt about it but it's no excuse. We know these conditions are going to be there. I think that is something which we really need to think about it because at crucial matches these things can cost us. In next match I'm sure we'll come up with a better approach." Asked if her team is also ready to bat first, put up a total and try to defend it, she said, "Well, we are also playing after almost a month (after ODI World Cup triumph) so we don't want to unnecessarily challenge ourselves.

"I think I feel whatever is the condition just think how we can do better for our team so I think today was something we wanted to bowl first and then chase. I think will really did well so I don't want to unnecessarily keep challenging ourselves.

"I think it's better to go with the situation and how we can show our better approach." Player of the match Rodrigues said she wanted to continue with the good form of the ODI World Cup.

"When the runs are coming, I need to capitalise. That was the mindset," she said.

Asked if four to five fielders will be needed to stop her late cut, she quipped, "I will still find the gaps." Her mindset was to understand the conditions and play accordingly.

"It was slightly sticky, not as flat as everyone initially though. I was in good touch. My mindset was simple. In my mind I was blank, I was just reacting to the ball." On the team's mindset, Rodrigues said, "We have been going really well. What has happened in the past has happened. What's next? It is the T20 World Cup. We just want to win that." On playing Sri Lankan spinner Shashini Gimhani whom she struck four boundaries in an over, Rodrigues said, "Our video analysts told us that she is very good. She is a rising star and will be doing well for SL. I was just reacting to her deliveries and playing over the fielder." Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu admitted that 121 was a not a good total to defend.

"We have to bounce back in the next game. We did a lot of mistakes in the middle. We have to play positive cricket in the middle." Asked about the dew factor, she said, "We can't play the conditions. We have to play in these conditions and hopefully we can play better cricket in the next few days. We need to improve a few areas especially in batting.

"We have to play positive cricket. We played very defensive cricket. We have to be positive. I have to show more responsibility and I have to lead from the front. I hope the youngsters also do better." 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 09:47 AM (IST)
Embed widget