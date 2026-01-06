Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India's young batting sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, burst onto the scene with his explosive batting display for the Rajasthan Royals during the previous IPL season.

His heroics earned a call-up to the national side, albeit their youth variants, and Suryavanshi's most recent international stint saw him captaining India's Under-19 team against South Africa's Under-19 side in a One Day International (ODI) series.

During the 2nd IND U-19 vs SA U-19 ODI, the 14-year old broke two world records with a blistering knock against the Proteas, subsequently sealing a series victory for his team.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Reaches New Milestones

Batting second, Vaibhav Suryavanshi opened the innings for India, hitting 68 runs off just 24 deliveries. This included a whopping 10 sixes and just a solitary four.

In the process, Suryavanshi broke the world record for the youngest U-19 captain to score the fastest half century.

By the time he was dismissed, by Michael Kruiskamp, the job was almost done. Vedant Trivedi and Wicket Keeper Abhigyan Kund's 31 and 48, respectively, got the team past the finish line.

This victory meant a 2-0 series triumph for India, which made Vaibhav Suryvanshi the youngest U-19 captain to win an ODI series.

Many want him to debut for the senior team as soon as possible, given his exciting style of play, but the Men in Blue seem to be taking time with his proper development and eventual transition to the main team.

Additionally, the top order scene in the Indian team is currently full, in both T20Is and ODIs, so it might be a tad difficult to slot in Suryvanashi, that too with regular game time.

Will Vaibhav Suryavanshi Play U-19 World Cup?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been included in India's ICC U-19 World Cup squad, however, not as captain. Ayush Mhatre will take back the reins for the tournament.

Here's the full squad:

Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vedant Trivedi

