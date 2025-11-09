Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketTeam India's Five Worst Batting Performances Ever

Team India's Five Worst Batting Performances Ever

Here’s a look at India’s five lowest T20 International scores and the stories behind those forgettable matches.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 10:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Team India is often hailed as one of the most powerful T20 sides in the world, boasting some of the finest batting talents in modern cricket. Yet, there have been moments when the famed Indian batting line-up has completely fallen apart.

While India has delivered countless iconic wins in T20 history, there have also been days when the team couldn’t even reach the 100-run mark.

Here’s a look at India’s five lowest T20 International scores and the stories behind those forgettable matches.

1. India vs Australia – 74 All Out (Melbourne, 2008)

India’s lowest T20 score to date came against Australia on February 1, 2008, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Australian pacers wreaked havoc on the Indian batting order, leaving the team in tatters. Only Irfan Pathan managed to offer brief resistance with 26 runs, but the rest of the lineup crumbled as India was dismissed for just 74 runs in 17.3 overs. It remains one of India’s most disappointing performances in T20 cricket.

2. India vs New Zealand – 79 All Out (Nagpur, 2016)

In the opening match of the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup, India suffered a shocking defeat at home in Nagpur. The pitch assisted spin, and Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi completely dismantled the Indian batting lineup. No batsman could settle in, and India was bowled out for 79 runs in 18.1 overs. The defeat was a harsh reminder of India’s vulnerability against quality spin on turning tracks.

3. India vs Sri Lanka – 81/8 (Colombo, 2021)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, India fielded a second-string side as several first-team players were unavailable due to isolation protocols. Facing Sri Lanka in Colombo, the inexperienced batting order struggled to cope with disciplined bowling. India could muster only 81 runs in 20 overs, marking one of the weakest batting displays in their T20I history.

4. India vs South Africa – 92 All Out (Cuttack, 2015)

The match at Cuttack in 2015 saw the Indian batsmen collapse under relentless pressure from South Africa’s pace attack. The visitors struck early and often, never allowing India to recover. The team was bundled out for 92 runs in 17.2 overs, leaving fans stunned in disbelief. The loss was especially surprising given India’s strong recent form before that game.

5. India vs Sri Lanka – 101 All Out (Pune, 2016)

In another poor outing against Sri Lanka, India faced a nightmare start in Pune. Making his debut, Kasun Rajitha stunned the hosts with a fiery spell, claiming three crucial wickets. The famed Indian batting lineup faltered once again, managing only 101 runs in 18.5 overs. Sri Lanka chased the target comfortably, handing India yet another humbling defeat.

Despite these forgettable performances, Team India has bounced back stronger every time, proving that even the best can have bad days.

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 10:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA India Records SA VS IND
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Two Most Wanted Indian Gangsters Arrested In US, Georgia; One From Bishnoi Gang
Two Most Wanted Indian Gangsters Arrested In US, Georgia; One From Bishnoi Gang
India
'Flagged Issue In July, But Ignored’, Say Air Traffic Controllers After Delhi Airport Glitch Chaos: Report
'Flagged Issue In July, But Ignored’, Say Air Traffic Controllers After Delhi Airport Chaos: Report
Cities
Kolkata Horror: Girl, 4, Kidnapped While Sleeping Beside Grandmother, Raped In Hooghly
Kolkata Horror: Girl, 4, Kidnapped While Sleeping Beside Grandmother, Raped In Hooghly
Cities
Delhi's Pollution Woes Continue As Air Quality Turns 'Severe'; Several Areas Record AQI Above 400
Delhi's Pollution Woes Continue As Air Quality Turns 'Severe'; Several Areas Record AQI Above 400
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav intensify Bihar campaign
Bihar Election: Bihar Needs Books, Jobs and Growth — Not Guns and Jungle Raj
Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor Predicts Youth and Migrant Workers as Real ‘Game Changers’
Bihar Elections: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground as Modi, Tejashwi, and Owaisi Eye 24 Key Seats
Bihar Election news: Owaisi accuses both Alliances over bumper voting and Seemanchal neglect
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget