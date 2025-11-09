Team India's Five Worst Batting Performances Ever

Team India is often hailed as one of the most powerful T20 sides in the world, boasting some of the finest batting talents in modern cricket. Yet, there have been moments when the famed Indian batting line-up has completely fallen apart.

While India has delivered countless iconic wins in T20 history, there have also been days when the team couldn’t even reach the 100-run mark.

Here’s a look at India’s five lowest T20 International scores and the stories behind those forgettable matches.

1. India vs Australia – 74 All Out (Melbourne, 2008)

India’s lowest T20 score to date came against Australia on February 1, 2008, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Australian pacers wreaked havoc on the Indian batting order, leaving the team in tatters. Only Irfan Pathan managed to offer brief resistance with 26 runs, but the rest of the lineup crumbled as India was dismissed for just 74 runs in 17.3 overs. It remains one of India’s most disappointing performances in T20 cricket.

2. India vs New Zealand – 79 All Out (Nagpur, 2016)

In the opening match of the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup, India suffered a shocking defeat at home in Nagpur. The pitch assisted spin, and Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi completely dismantled the Indian batting lineup. No batsman could settle in, and India was bowled out for 79 runs in 18.1 overs. The defeat was a harsh reminder of India’s vulnerability against quality spin on turning tracks.

3. India vs Sri Lanka – 81/8 (Colombo, 2021)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, India fielded a second-string side as several first-team players were unavailable due to isolation protocols. Facing Sri Lanka in Colombo, the inexperienced batting order struggled to cope with disciplined bowling. India could muster only 81 runs in 20 overs, marking one of the weakest batting displays in their T20I history.

4. India vs South Africa – 92 All Out (Cuttack, 2015)

The match at Cuttack in 2015 saw the Indian batsmen collapse under relentless pressure from South Africa’s pace attack. The visitors struck early and often, never allowing India to recover. The team was bundled out for 92 runs in 17.2 overs, leaving fans stunned in disbelief. The loss was especially surprising given India’s strong recent form before that game.

5. India vs Sri Lanka – 101 All Out (Pune, 2016)

In another poor outing against Sri Lanka, India faced a nightmare start in Pune. Making his debut, Kasun Rajitha stunned the hosts with a fiery spell, claiming three crucial wickets. The famed Indian batting lineup faltered once again, managing only 101 runs in 18.5 overs. Sri Lanka chased the target comfortably, handing India yet another humbling defeat.

Despite these forgettable performances, Team India has bounced back stronger every time, proving that even the best can have bad days.