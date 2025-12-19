Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav's Numbers Are Big Concern Before T20 World Cup

IND vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav's Numbers Are Big Concern Before T20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav made his T20 International debut at the age of 31 and has been a regular for India since 2021.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 09:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Suryakumar Yadav’s struggles with the bat continued in the fifth T20I against South Africa, where the Indian captain managed just 5 runs.

What was supposed to be a confidence-building series before the T20 World Cup has instead turned into a difficult phase for Surya. With the World Cup squad set to be announced on Saturday - and Suryakumar expected to lead the side - his lack of form heading into the tournament has become a talking point.

Just 34 runs across four innings

Suryakumar began the series with a modest 12 runs in the opening match. His troubles persisted in the next two gamesh - he scored only 5 runs in Cuttack and followed it up with another 12-run dismissal in Dharamshala. In the final T20I in Ahmedabad, his bat once again failed to make an impact.

The fourth match of the series, scheduled in Lucknow, was abandoned without a toss due to heavy fog.

Across the four innings he played in the five-match series, Suryakumar Yadav accumulated only 34 runs, a worrying return ahead of a major ICC event.

India’s final T20 assignment before the World Cup will be the home series against New Zealand in January, where Surya will be keen to rediscover his rhythm.

Suryakumar Yadav’s T20I numbers

Suryakumar Yadav made his T20 International debut at the age of 31 and has been a regular for India since 2021.

In 98 T20Is, he has scored 2,783 runs, including four centuries and 21 half-centuries, establishing himself as one of India’s most dynamic batters in the format.

As for the ongoing IND vs SA T20I series, India won the opening match under Suryakumar’s leadership before South Africa levelled the contest in the second game. India regained the advantage by winning the third T20 to go 2-1 up.

The fourth match in Lucknow was washed out due to fog, and the series concluded with the fifth T20 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 09:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa T20 World Cup Suryakumar Yadav IND Vs SA SA VS IND T20 World Cup 2026
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Tamil Nadu Releases First SIR Draft Roll, Over 9 Million Voters Dropped: How To Check You Name
Tamil Nadu Releases First SIR Draft Roll, Over 9 Million Voters Dropped: How To Check You Name
Sports
ED Action Against Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela And Others In Betting App Case
ED Action Against Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela And Others In Betting App Case
World
Fresh Protests Hit Indian Mission Amid Violent Bangladesh Unrest, Officials In Dhaka 'Safe': Report
Fresh Protests Hit Indian Mission Amid Violent Bangladesh Unrest, Officials In Dhaka 'Safe': Report
Cricket
IND vs SA: After Lucknow, Rising AQI Threatens 5th T20I In Ahmedabad
IND vs SA: After Lucknow, Rising AQI Threatens 5th T20I In Ahmedabad
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget