WATCH: Virat Kohli Selects All-Time RCB XI With Gayle, ABD In Lineup

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli has revealed his "All-Time Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) XI." In a digital segment that has quickly gone viral among fans, Kohli selected a star-studded lineup that pays tribute to the franchise's most iconic performers over nearly two decades.

The list features a mix of overseas icons and domestic powerhouses who have defined "Play Bold" philosophy.

Explosive Top Order

The Openers: The legendary duo of Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli reunites at the top. Kohli noted that no pair in T20 history has ever matched the sheer intimidation factor of the "Universe Boss" and himself in their prime.

Engine Room: AB de Villiers takes his rightful place at number three. Kohli described him as the most impactful player to ever wear the red and gold.

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Top-order 💀💀💀

Middle-order 👊👊👊👊

Pace attack ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

Spin-twins 🌪🌪



Find out who breaks into King Kohli’s all-time RCB XI 👀



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PS: This video was recorded at the start of the IPL 2025 season. #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/6uVeCFjegR — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 16, 2026

Middle-Order Stability and Flair

KL Rahul & Rajat Patidar: In a nod to RCB's recent growth, Virat Kohli included KL Rahul and 2025 title hero Rajat Patidar. Patidar's inclusion specifically highlights his evolution into a big-match player during RCB's triumphant run last season.

The Finisher: Dinesh Karthik retains his spot behind the stumps, recognized for his remarkable "second wind" as one of the league's premier death-overs specialists.

Lethal Bowling Unit

The bowling attack in Virat Kohli's XI is arguably the most intimidating ever assembled:

Pace Battery: A terrifying trio of Mitchell Starc, Dale Steyn, and Harshal Patel leads the pace department. While Starc and Steyn bring raw pace and swing, Harshal is picked for his "Purple Patel" wicket-taking knack in the middle and death overs.

Spin Royalty: The spin twin duo of Anil Kumble and Yuzvendra Chahal completes the XI. Virat Kohli paid special tribute to Kumble’s leadership in the early years and Chahal's status as the heart of RCB bowling legacy.

RCB's All-Time Playing XI: Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, KL Rahul, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Anil Kumble, Mitchell Starc, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.