Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA Live Streaming, Guwahati Test: Full Session Schedule, How To Watch In India

IND vs SA Live Streaming, Guwahati Test: Full Session Schedule, How To Watch In India

India vs South Africa live streaming: India will be missing captain Shubman Gill, who has been sidelined with a neck injury, leaving Rishabh Pant to lead the side.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 09:32 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Streaming: India will aim to recover from their defeat in Kolkata as they face South Africa in the second Test on Saturday, marking the first-ever Test match at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The hosts will be missing captain Shubman Gill, who has been sidelined with a neck injury, leaving Rishabh Pant to lead the side.

After a disappointing outing at Eden Gardens, India will be eager to turn things around, while Temba Bavuma’s South Africa will look to build on their winning momentum.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test live streaming, telecast, session timings 

When will India vs South Africa 2nd Test begin?

India vs South Africa 2nd Test will begin on Saturday, November 22.

Where will India vs South Africa 2nd Test take place?

India vs South Africa 2nd Test will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will India vs South Africa 2nd Test match start?

India vs South Africa 2nd Test will start at 9:00 am IST.

Where to watch India vs South Africa 2nd Test live streaming?

India vs South Africa 2nd Test live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Where to watch India vs South Africa 2nd Test live telecast?

India vs South Africa 2nd Test will be available on Star Sports Network in multiple languages.

IND vs SA 2nd Test - Session Timings

First Session: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Tea Break: 11:00 AM to 11:20 AM

Second Session: 11:20 AM to 1:20 PM

Lunch Break: 1:20 PM to 2:00 PM

Third Session: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 09:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant IND Vs SA IND VS SA Live India Vs South Africa Live Streaming SA VS IND IND Vs SA Live Streaming Guwahati Test Full Session Schedule
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Welcomes NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani To First White House Meeting: Key Takeaways
Trump Welcomes Mamdani To First White House Meeting: Key Takeaways
Election 2025
'Slap In Face Of Bihar People': RJD, Prashant Kishor Slam NDA After Formation Of New Cabinet
'Slap In Face Of Bihar People': RJD, Prashant Kishor Slam NDA After Formation Of New Cabinet
India
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
Celebrities
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Set To Depart For South Africa To Attend G20 Summit And Hold Key Bilateral Meetings
Political Clash Escalates In Bengal As BJP Says Mamata Fears Losing Power Over SIR Process
Speeding Car Runs Over Woman Near Prem Mandir In Vrindavan, CCTV Shows Overtaking Gone Wrong
Assam Elephant Rescue, Mohan Bhagwat’s Big Statement And Major National Incidents Spark Debate
PM Kisan Crop Insurance Scheme Expanded; Farmers To Get Relief For Wildlife Damage And Disasters
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Tejas Jet Crash Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget