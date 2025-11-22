IND vs SA Live Streaming, Guwahati Test: Full Session Schedule, How To Watch In India

IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Streaming: India will aim to recover from their defeat in Kolkata as they face South Africa in the second Test on Saturday, marking the first-ever Test match at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The hosts will be missing captain Shubman Gill, who has been sidelined with a neck injury, leaving Rishabh Pant to lead the side.

After a disappointing outing at Eden Gardens, India will be eager to turn things around, while Temba Bavuma’s South Africa will look to build on their winning momentum.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test live streaming, telecast, session timings

When will India vs South Africa 2nd Test begin?

India vs South Africa 2nd Test will begin on Saturday, November 22.

Where will India vs South Africa 2nd Test take place?

India vs South Africa 2nd Test will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will India vs South Africa 2nd Test match start?

India vs South Africa 2nd Test will start at 9:00 am IST.

Where to watch India vs South Africa 2nd Test live streaming?

India vs South Africa 2nd Test live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Where to watch India vs South Africa 2nd Test live telecast?

India vs South Africa 2nd Test will be available on Star Sports Network in multiple languages.

IND vs SA 2nd Test - Session Timings

First Session: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Tea Break: 11:00 AM to 11:20 AM

Second Session: 11:20 AM to 1:20 PM

Lunch Break: 1:20 PM to 2:00 PM

Third Session: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj.