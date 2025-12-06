Watch: Kuldeep Pushes For Review; Rohit Sharma Rejects Him Twice

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWatch: Kuldeep Pushes For Review; Rohit Sharma Rejects Him Twice

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 06:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

South Africa were cruising towards a massive total after Quinton de Kock smashed his 23rd ODI century in the series-deciding IND vs SA 3rd ODI.

However, India staged a remarkable comeback, led by a destructive spell from Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna. The duo picked up four wickets each to pull the visitors right back into the contest.

Meanwhile, a viral video from the match shows Kuldeep repeatedly appealing for DRS after his early breakthroughs, calling for reviews at every slight edge or pad impact.

Rohit Sharma kept playfully waving him away, refusing the referrals. Even Virat Kohli couldn’t stop laughing at Kuldeep’s overenthusiasm, while captain KL Rahul and Rohit were seen sending him back multiple times during the light-hearted exchange.

Watch Video

Later, Kuldeep Yadav confessed he isn't good when it comes to taking DRS. "Obviously, with DRS, I am someone who is very bad. And he (Rohit) keeps pulling my legs. Whenever I hit the pads, I feel there is a wicket," Kuldeep said after end of 1st innings.

Batting first, South Africa were dismissed for 270. Their innings derailed quickly as they slipped to 199 for five, losing three wickets in just three overs.

After Prasidh Krishna dismantled the top and middle order, Kuldeep Yadav (4/41) took charge, running through the tail and preventing the Proteas from even reaching a par total on this surface.

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi steady at crease

India have started their chase of 271 against South Africa in the series-deciding third ODI in Visakhapatnam. The hosts moved to 48/0 after the first 10 overs, with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal steady at the crease. Rohit is just 27 runs away from becoming the fourth Indian to reach 20,000 international runs.

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 06:34 PM (IST)
India Vs South Africa ROHIT SHARMA Kuldeep Yadav IND Vs SA
