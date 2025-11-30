Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kohli-Rohit Mark ODI Return In Style, Stitch 50-Run Stand Against South Africa

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma display great run of form stepping back in action for the Men in Blue in Ranchi for the IND vs SA 1st ODI.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are back in action for India, playing the first of a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against South Africa.

The two last featured for the Men in Blue in Sydney against Australia, where they recorded a match-winning stand of over 100 runs, and have picked up in Ranchi from right where they left off.

The iconic Kohli-Rohit duo has just recorded a 50-run partnership, reaching the mark with a six down the ground.

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Story So Far

India's abysmal luck in terms of the coin toss continued, as the visitors made the right call yet again, and chose to ball first.

The surface looks pretty good for batting in the first innings, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat. 

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma opened the innings, the former kicking things off with a four off the very first ball. However, he was dismissed by Nandre Burger on 18 off 16 deliveries.

In walked Virat Kohli, and the veteran Indian duo have taken things in their stride, chipping in with regular rotation of the strike, as well as boundaries whenever possible.

It is also worth noting that Rohit Sharma was dropped by Tony de Zorzi off a pull shot, a catch which if had been taken could have changed the course of the innings.

Nevertheless, with how things stand at the moment, India look in a good position to post a solid total on the board for South Africa to chase later today.

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Playing XIs

India - Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa - Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 02:19 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli LIVE CRICKET Score India Vs South Africa ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs SA Live Score India Vs South Africa Live 'Ind Vs SA 1st ODI Ind Vs Sa 1st Odi
