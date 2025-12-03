Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs SA: KL Rahul Creates New Death-Overs Record For India

IND vs SA: KL Rahul Creates New Death-Overs Record For India

KL Rahul has been a key finisher for India, consistently delivering in the death overs.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 08:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

KL Rahul played a brilliant unbeaten 66 off 43 balls in the second ODI against South Africa, helping India post a massive 358/5. His innings included two sixes and six fours, complementing centuries from Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad earlier in the match.

Rahul has been a key finisher for India, consistently delivering in the death overs. He also scored 60 runs in the first ODI while batting down the order.

Since 2023, KL Rahul is the third-highest run-scorer in the death overs (41-50 overs) in ODIs, accumulating 424 runs at a strike rate of 142.76, the most among Indian batsmen. The global leaderboard in this category reads:

David Miller (SA): 464 runs, SR 168.11

Charith Asalanka (SL): 438 runs, SR 147.97

KL Rahul (IND): 424 runs, SR 142.76

Glenn Phillips (NZ): 413 runs, SR 149.63

With India posting 349 in the first ODI and now 358 in the second, the hosts are in a commanding position. Defending this total in Raipur would secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

India post a massive 358/5

Aiden Markram remains composed at the crease after reaching his century, as South Africa, at two wickets down, chase a daunting 359 in the second ODI at Raipur. Earlier, India posted a massive 358/5, powered by Virat Kohli’s 53rd ODI century and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s maiden ton, scoring 102 and 105 respectively. KL Rahul added late firepower with his second consecutive fifty, remaining unbeaten on 66 off 43 balls, giving India a huge total.

Playing XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Matthew Breetzke.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 08:06 PM (IST)
IndiGo Technical Glitch: 38 Flights Cancelled In Delhi Alone As Disruptions Spread Nationwide
'Fix All Potholes In 72 Hours': Delhi Govt Unveils Aggressive Anti-Pollution Plan
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones For Manufacturers
'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
