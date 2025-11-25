Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketGuwahati Test: India Chasing A Feat Never Achieved Before

Guwahati Test: India Chasing A Feat Never Achieved Before

India has historically struggled while chasing South Africa, having never crossed 250 runs in a fourth-innings chase against them.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 01:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The second Test between India and South Africa is underway at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, and South Africa currently has a commanding position.

After three days of play, the Proteas hold a 476-run lead and are aiming to extend it beyond 500 on the fourth day. In such a scenario, Team India would need a near-miracle to turn the match around, attempting a feat never before achieved in Test cricket history.

Chasing a target of more than 400 runs in India has never been accomplished, as the pitch tends to deteriorate significantly in the fourth innings. Even targets around 150 runs can be challenging.

India has historically struggled while chasing South Africa, having never crossed 250 runs in a fourth-innings chase against them. The highest successful chase at home in the 21st century is 387 runs, achieved against England in Chennai in 2008. This underscores the enormity of the task facing Rishabh Pant’s side in Guwahati.

The top five highest successful Test chases in India are:

387/4 – India vs England, Chennai (2008)

276/5 – West Indies vs India, Delhi (1987)

276/5 – India vs West Indies, Delhi (2011)

262/5 – India vs New Zealand, Bengaluru (2012)

256/8 – India vs Australia, Brabourne (2010)

In the ongoing match, South Africa won the toss and posted 489 runs in their first innings, boosted by a century from Senuran Muthusamy and a 93-run effort from Marco Jansen.

India responded with just 201 runs, leaving a massive 288-run deficit. By stumps on the third day, South Africa were 26/0 in their second innings, taking the lead to 476 runs for loss of just 4 wickets. With India having already lost the first Test in Kolkata, a defeat in Guwahati would result in a series whitewash, something the hosts will be desperate to avoid.

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 01:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant Gautam Gambhir IND Vs SA India Vs South Africa SA Vs IND IND Vs SA 2nd Test
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Ready To Fight Language War If Centre Forces Hindi': Udhayanidhi Stalin At Southern Rising Summit 2025 
'Ready To Fight Language War If Centre Forces Hindi': Udhayanidhi Stalin At Southern Rising Summit 2025 
India
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
India
Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR, Will It Affect AQI?
Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR, Will It Affect AQI?
Cities
PM Modi In Ayodhya: Temple Town Decked Up For Grand Ceremony, Heavy Security In Place
PM Modi In Ayodhya: Temple Town Decked Up For Grand Ceremony, Heavy Security In Place
Advertisement

Videos

Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Flag Hoisting on Vivah Panchmi Symbolize End Of Decades-long Ram Mandir Struggle
Breaking: PM Modi to Hoist Flag at Ram Mandir Today on Vivah Panchami, Ayodhya Witnesses Historic Event
Breaking: Ayodhya Transformed: Devotees Gather Near Ram Mandir Ahead of Flag Hoisting Ceremony
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: PM Modi posts,
Breaking: PM Modi to Hoist Flag at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya Witnesses Historic Celebration
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget