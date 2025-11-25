Guwahati Test: India Chasing A Feat Never Achieved Before

The second Test between India and South Africa is underway at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, and South Africa currently has a commanding position.

After three days of play, the Proteas hold a 476-run lead and are aiming to extend it beyond 500 on the fourth day. In such a scenario, Team India would need a near-miracle to turn the match around, attempting a feat never before achieved in Test cricket history.

Chasing a target of more than 400 runs in India has never been accomplished, as the pitch tends to deteriorate significantly in the fourth innings. Even targets around 150 runs can be challenging.

India has historically struggled while chasing South Africa, having never crossed 250 runs in a fourth-innings chase against them. The highest successful chase at home in the 21st century is 387 runs, achieved against England in Chennai in 2008. This underscores the enormity of the task facing Rishabh Pant’s side in Guwahati.

The top five highest successful Test chases in India are:

387/4 – India vs England, Chennai (2008)

276/5 – West Indies vs India, Delhi (1987)

276/5 – India vs West Indies, Delhi (2011)

262/5 – India vs New Zealand, Bengaluru (2012)

256/8 – India vs Australia, Brabourne (2010)

In the ongoing match, South Africa won the toss and posted 489 runs in their first innings, boosted by a century from Senuran Muthusamy and a 93-run effort from Marco Jansen.

India responded with just 201 runs, leaving a massive 288-run deficit. By stumps on the third day, South Africa were 26/0 in their second innings, taking the lead to 476 runs for loss of just 4 wickets. With India having already lost the first Test in Kolkata, a defeat in Guwahati would result in a series whitewash, something the hosts will be desperate to avoid.

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj.