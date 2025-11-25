Gautam Gambhir's Coaching Tenure Sees 5 Worst-Ever Test Records

Under Gautam Gambhir's coaching, Team India has shined brightly in limited-overs cricket, but the story in Test cricket has taken a worrying turn.

After Rahul Dravid stepped down as head coach in 2024, Gambhir assumed charge and delivered immediate success - winning the Champions Trophy 2025 and the Asia Cup 2025. However, during the same period, India's Test performance began to spiral downward, resulting in several embarrassing and unwanted records.

1. First Home Defeat to New Zealand in 12 Years

India’s loss to New Zealand in Pune shocked fans, marking their first Test defeat at home in 12 years. The setbacks didn’t stop there - India went on to lose the next two Tests in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

New Zealand scripted history by winning a Test series in India for the first time since 1955, completing a clean sweep - India’s first at home in 24 years.

2. Lost Border-Gavaskar Trophy After a Decade

The 3-1 series defeat in Australia ended India’s 10-year dominance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Under Gambhir’s leadership, India lost six of the ten Tests played this season, raising serious questions about the team’s red-ball strength. This series also ranks among India’s poorest in the history of the World Test Championship.

3. Failed to Reach WTC Final for First Time

For the first time since the inception of the World Test Championship, India failed to reach the final. A 0-3 home whitewash by New Zealand and a 1-3 series loss in Australia derailed India’s campaign. Having played two consecutive finals earlier, this dip marked a major setback.

4. An Embarrassing 21st-Century Record

Chasing just 124 runs against South Africa at Eden Gardens, India collapsed and lost by 30 runs - its first home Test defeat to South Africa in 15 years. Even more shocking, India became the only team in the 21st century to lose twice while chasing a target below 150.

5. Home Test Fortresses Turn Fragile

India's home dominance has taken a serious hit. Under Gambhir, India has played eight home Tests and lost four - an uncommon sight for a team once considered unbeatable on Indian soil. These repeated home failures have sparked concern about the future of India’s Test cricket roadmap.