India Create History, Lift First-Ever Women’s ODI World Cup Trophy

India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Sunday to register their first-ever victory in the tournament.

After two campaigns as Runners-Up, Women in Blue have finally earned their maiden World Cup title, this time under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur.

Shafali Verma scored 87 runs, which was instrumental in them reaching the total of 298 in the first innings, and while the Proteas captain, Laura Wolvaardt, would score a ton (101 runs), it just wasn't enough to push them to the target.

IND vs SA World Cup Final: A Glimpse Of The 1st Innings

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana opened the innings and provided India with just what they would have been looking for - a fiery start.

Blasting boundaries every few deliveries, they recorded a 100-run opening stand. While Mandhana would depart at 45, Shafali would go on to score 87.

One she was gone, the run rate came down dramatically, and there were even boundary droughts here and there.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur, who put in crucial performances in the semi-final against Australia, failed to fire with the bat today.

Having said that, Deepti Sharma, with a half-century, and then Richa Ghosh provided a final push that saw the Women in Blue reach 298 in 50 overs.

South Africa Fizzle Out After Solid Start

South Africa's openers, Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, combined for a 51-run opening stand.

They could have taken the match away easily from India had they continued any longer. The skipper even went on to score 101. However, there were wickets falling around her ever since the opening pair was broken up.

And once she was gone (in the 42nd over), it was all but done for South Africa, as their run-scoring somewhat came to a halt.

It is also worth noting that the fielding was below par from the Women in Blue, which piled-up unneccesary pressure at certain points in the innings. However, India ultimately managed to bowl out the Proteas, winning their first World Cup.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Accolades

Shafali Verma was awarded Player of the Match for scoring 87 runs and picking 2 wickets in the 7 overs that she bowled.

Deepti Sharma was named Player of the Tournament. She scored a half-century and picked 5 wickets in the World Cup Final.