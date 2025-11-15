IND vs SA: BCCI Updates On Shubman Gill After He Retires Hurt

Shubman Gill is currently dealing with a neck spasm and is under observation by BCCI medical team. His availability for today’s IND-SA Test match will be determined based on how he recovers.

"Shubman Gill has a neck spasm and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team. A decision on his participation today will be taken as per his progress." a statement from BCCI read.

Gill had to retire hurt on Day 2 of IND vs SA 1st Test at Eden Gardens. The Punjab batter faced just three deliveries in India’s first innings before leaving the field.

The injury occurred on the final ball of the 34th over when Gill clutched his neck after hitting a boundary off Simon Harmer. He executed a sweep over backward square but immediately experienced pain upon rising, forcing him to retire hurt and deal India another setback.

Rishabh Pant replaced Gill at the crease. By lunch on Day 2, India had slipped to 138/4, struggling as South Africa continued to challenge the hosts in their pursuit to maintain the lead.

India take lead, Jadeja-Axar at crease

India have taken a slender lead over South Africa in the second session of Day 2 of the first Test in Kolkata. After 54 overs, the visitors are trailing by 12 runs as India reach 171/5, with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel at the crease.

Earlier, opener KL Rahul, new No. 3 Washington Sundar, and vice-captain Rishabh Pant all got off to promising starts but were unable to convert them into substantial scores. On Day 1, pacer Jasprit Bumrah starred with a five-wicket haul, helping India bowl out South Africa for just 159 in their first innings.

Playing XIs

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj.