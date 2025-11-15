Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA: BCCI Updates On Shubman Gill After He Retires Hurt

IND vs SA: BCCI Updates On Shubman Gill After He Retires Hurt

Shubman Gill faced just three deliveries in India’s first innings before leaving the field.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 01:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shubman Gill is currently dealing with a neck spasm and is under observation by BCCI medical team. His availability for today’s IND-SA Test match will be determined based on how he recovers.

"Shubman Gill has a neck spasm and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team. A decision on his participation today will be taken as per his progress." a statement from BCCI read.

Gill had to retire hurt on Day 2 of IND vs SA 1st Test at Eden Gardens. The Punjab batter faced just three deliveries in India’s first innings before leaving the field.

The injury occurred on the final ball of the 34th over when Gill clutched his neck after hitting a boundary off Simon Harmer. He executed a sweep over backward square but immediately experienced pain upon rising, forcing him to retire hurt and deal India another setback.

Rishabh Pant replaced Gill at the crease. By lunch on Day 2, India had slipped to 138/4, struggling as South Africa continued to challenge the hosts in their pursuit to maintain the lead.

India take lead, Jadeja-Axar at crease 

India have taken a slender lead over South Africa in the second session of Day 2 of the first Test in Kolkata. After 54 overs, the visitors are trailing by 12 runs as India reach 171/5, with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel at the crease.

Earlier, opener KL Rahul, new No. 3 Washington Sundar, and vice-captain Rishabh Pant all got off to promising starts but were unable to convert them into substantial scores. On Day 1, pacer Jasprit Bumrah starred with a five-wicket haul, helping India bowl out South Africa for just 159 in their first innings.

Playing XIs

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj.

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 12:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill IND Vs SA India Vs South Africa Ind Vs SA 1st Test Shubman Gill Injury Update
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
Election 2025
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
India
9 Killed, 27 Injured In Blast At J&K's Nowgam Police Station While Handling Explosives Seized In Faridabad
9 Killed, 27 Injured As Explosives Seized In Faridabad Detonate In J&K's Nowgam Police Station
Election 2025
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: Fear of Jungle Raj Overshadows Tejashwi’s Campaign
J&K Update: Naugam Police Station Blast Sparks Major Questions Over Safety Protocols
Naugam Blast: SDRF Begins Clearance as DGP to Brief on Cause and Casualties at 10 AM
Jammu And Kashmir Update: DGP Nalin Prabhat to Brief on Naugam Police Station blast Amid Rising Tensions
Breaking News: Electronics Shop Engulfed in Massive Fire on Ezra Street
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Sushasan Endures: Why Bihar Chose Nitish's Track Record Over MGB's Slogans
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget