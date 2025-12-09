Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026: Team With Highest Brand Value Revealed

IPL 2026: Team With Highest Brand Value Revealed

Mumbai Indians leads the pack as the most valuable IPL franchise, boasting a brand value of $108 million.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 09:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) around the corner, teams are gearing up for the mini-auction in the UAE on December 16, which will decide the fate of 77 players. Meanwhile, a recent report by Brand Finance has highlighted the brand values of all IPL franchises, revealing which teams are at the top and which lag behind.

Mumbai Indians Tops List

Mumbai Indians leads the pack as the most valuable IPL franchise, boasting a brand value of $108 million. Despite mixed performances in recent seasons, MI’s five IPL titles and a roster of stars - including Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma - keep its brand strong.

RCB and CSK Follow Closely

Royal Challengers Bangalore ranks second, valued at $105 million, thanks to the enduring popularity of players like Virat Kohli. Chennai Super Kings, with five IPL titles under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is the third-most valuable team at $93 million.

Complete IPL Brand Value Rankings (2025)

Mumbai Indians - $108M

Royal Challengers Bangalore - $105M

Chennai Super Kings - $93M

Kolkata Knight Riders - $73M

Gujarat Titans - $70M

Punjab Kings - $66M

Lucknow Super Giants - $59M

Delhi Capitals - $59M

Sunrisers Hyderabad - $56M

Rajasthan Royals - $53M

The rankings show that even with varying on-field performances, franchises with strong fan followings and iconic players maintain high brand values.

IPL 2026 Auction - Start time, date, live streaming

IPL 2026 mini-auction is all set to take place on December 16, 2025, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the proceedings will kick off at 2:30 PM IST (1:00 PM UAE time).

Unlike a mega-auction, this mini-auction will be a single-day event, featuring 350 players, including both capped and uncapped domestic and overseas stars. After the initial 70 players are sold, the auction will move into an accelerated phase to complete the remaining selections. Fans can catch all the action via Star Sports and JioCinema.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 09:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Auction RCB Mumbai Indians MI IPL MUMBAI IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Centre Orders 10% Cut In IndiGo Flights After Mass Cancellations Trigger Travel Chaos
Centre Orders 10% Cut In IndiGo Flights After Mass Cancellations Trigger Travel Chaos
News
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
India
Access To EVM, Revoke Law On Deleting CCTV Footage: Rahul Gandhi Lists Electoral Reform
Access To EVM, Revoke Law On Deleting CCTV Footage: Rahul Gandhi Lists Electoral Reform
India
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru; Kharge Hits Back
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru In RS
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget