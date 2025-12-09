IPL 2026: Team With Highest Brand Value Revealed

With the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) around the corner, teams are gearing up for the mini-auction in the UAE on December 16, which will decide the fate of 77 players. Meanwhile, a recent report by Brand Finance has highlighted the brand values of all IPL franchises, revealing which teams are at the top and which lag behind.

Mumbai Indians Tops List

Mumbai Indians leads the pack as the most valuable IPL franchise, boasting a brand value of $108 million. Despite mixed performances in recent seasons, MI’s five IPL titles and a roster of stars - including Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma - keep its brand strong.

RCB and CSK Follow Closely

Royal Challengers Bangalore ranks second, valued at $105 million, thanks to the enduring popularity of players like Virat Kohli. Chennai Super Kings, with five IPL titles under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is the third-most valuable team at $93 million.

Complete IPL Brand Value Rankings (2025)

Mumbai Indians - $108M

Royal Challengers Bangalore - $105M

Chennai Super Kings - $93M

Kolkata Knight Riders - $73M

Gujarat Titans - $70M

Punjab Kings - $66M

Lucknow Super Giants - $59M

Delhi Capitals - $59M

Sunrisers Hyderabad - $56M

Rajasthan Royals - $53M

The rankings show that even with varying on-field performances, franchises with strong fan followings and iconic players maintain high brand values.

IPL 2026 Auction - Start time, date, live streaming

IPL 2026 mini-auction is all set to take place on December 16, 2025, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the proceedings will kick off at 2:30 PM IST (1:00 PM UAE time).

Unlike a mega-auction, this mini-auction will be a single-day event, featuring 350 players, including both capped and uncapped domestic and overseas stars. After the initial 70 players are sold, the auction will move into an accelerated phase to complete the remaining selections. Fans can catch all the action via Star Sports and JioCinema.