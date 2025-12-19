Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Hardik Pandya Broke A Major T20I Record In IND vs SA 5th T20I - A Historic Performance!

Hardik Pandya’s 16-ball fifty powered India to 231 in the IND vs SA 5th T20I, breaking a major Indian T20I record in Ahmedabad, and helping the team win the match.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 11:22 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Hardik Pandya produced a breathtaking knock in the fifth T20I against South Africa, powering India to a formidable total of 231 for 5 in 20 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The all-rounder’s explosive innings not only shifted the momentum firmly in India’s favour but also saw him etch his name into the T20I record books.

Pandya’s assault on the South African bowling attack helped the Men in Blue assert dominance, helping them set a match-winning total.

Hardik Pandya Breaks Major T20I Record

Hardik Pandya reached his half-century in just 16 balls, making him the second-fastest Indian batter to score a T20I fifty. In doing so, he went past Abhishek Sharma, who had brought up his fifty in 17 balls against England earlier in 2025.

Only Yuvraj Singh remains ahead of Pandya on the all-time Indian list, having smashed a 12-ball fifty against England in 2007 — the same iconic match where Yuvraj famously hit six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad.

Fastest T20I fifties for India:

  • 12 balls - Yuvraj Singh vs England (2007)
  • 16 balls - Hardik Pandya vs South Africa (2025)
  • 17 balls - Abhishek Sharma vs England (2025)
  • 18 balls - KL Rahul vs Scotland (2021)
  • 18 balls - Suryakumar Yadav vs South Africa (2022)

Pandya’s innings of 63 came off just 25 deliveries at a staggering strike rate of 252, featuring five sixes and five fours.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first, but India’s top order ensured a strong foundation. With Shubman Gill absent, Sanju Samson opened the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma, and the pair stitched together a brisk 63-run partnership for the first wicket.

Sanju Samson contributed 37 runs from 22 balls, while Abhishek Sharma added 34 off 21 deliveries, keeping the scoreboard ticking and setting the stage for the middle-order onslaught.

Tilak Varma and Pandya Deliver the Final Blow

Before Pandya’s late fireworks, Tilak Varma played a commanding knock that anchored India’s innings. The left-hander scored 73 runs from 42 balls, striking one six and 10 boundaries, combining composure with aggression.

Pandya then took centre stage in the latter overs, launching a fierce counterattack that left the South African bowlers searching for answers. His partnership with Tilak ensured India finished with a daunting total, which the Proteas failed to chase.

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 11:22 PM (IST)
