IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

India and South Africa head to Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium to compete in the IND vs SA 4th T20I. Check out live streaming and TV broadcast details ahead.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
After registering a comfortable victory in Dharamshala, India lead the T20I series 2-1 against South Africa. 

The two teams are now set to lock horns in the penultimate fixture in Luckow at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, in what is a must-win clash for the Proteas otherwise they lose the series. 

The Men in Blue, however, would be looking to continue their winning momentum, especially with the ICC T20 World Cup home defence looming around. 

With these dynamics in play, the IND vs SA 4th T20I promises to be an exciting clash. For those interested, here are live streaming and TV broadcast details.

IND vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming

The JioHotstar app and website will live stream India vs South Africa 4th T20I, being played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow today, December 17, 2025. 

Do note that a subscription of the platform to watch the entire match. 

India vs South Africa 4th T20I TV Broadcast

The Star Sports Network TV channels will broadcast the IND vs SA 4th T20I live on television. 

The broadcast, as well as live stream, will begin before the toss is conducted. 

IND vs SA 4th T20I: Match & Toss Time

The India vs South Africa 4th T20I match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss, based on usual trends, should be conducted at 6:30 PM IST, that is half an hour before the first ball is bowled.

The playing XI for both teams will be revealed by the captains, Suryakumar Yadav and Aiden Markam, after the coin toss has been conducted. Until then, here is a look at the full squads for the series:

India - Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

South Africa - Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 03:31 PM (IST)
