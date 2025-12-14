Abhishek Sharma Can Surpass Virat Kohli's Major Record In IND vs SA 3rd T20I

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Abhishek Sharma has established himself as India's most destructive T20 batsman in recent times.

He goes all out right from the get-go, and there's no stopping him on his day. England have a had a first-hand experiece of this, when Abhishek scored 135 off 54 against them.

However, the southpaw is yet to go big in the India vs South Africa T20I series, having only scored 34 runs collectively in the two matches play thus far. That said, a big inning tonight could see him break Virat Kohli's major record in the format.

Virat Kohli Has Scored The Most T20 Runs In A Year

As of this writing, Virat Kohli is the player with the most runs in T20s (international and IPL) in a calendar year. He scored 1,614 runs in 2016.

Abhishek Sharma, on the other hand, is currently on 1,533 runs this year. Therefore, he scored just 82 runs tonight, he will break the 'King's' record and establish himself at the summit.

It is worth noting that Kohli reached that landmark in 20 innings, while the former is already on 38 innings at this point. Nevertheless, this will be a massive feat for Abhishek, so early in his international career, provided he manages to achieve it.

Abhishek Sharma vs South Africa: T20 Stats

Abhishek Sharma has faced South Africa 6 times in his T20I career so far, having collectively made 131 runs.

He plays against them with an impressive strike rate of 172.36 and has the registered 50 as his highest score against this opposition.

If he ends up breaking Virat Kohli's record tonight, he will also add to his T20 stats against the Proteas to an extent, perhaps even helping India in a winning cause and taking them 2-1 up in the series.

Whether that happens or not, though, remains to be seen.

