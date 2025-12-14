Stones, Arrows Fly As Mob Attacks Govt Team In Gujarat; 47 Officials Hurt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A mob of around 500 people attacked a joint team of police, forest and revenue officials in Padaliya village of Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on Saturday afternoon, injuring at least 47 government personnel.

Officials said 36 of the injured were admitted to Ambaji Civil Hospital, while 11 others were referred to Palanpur Civil Hospital for further treatment. All injured officials are reported to be in stable condition. The motive behind the attack is still being investigated.

According to Banaskantha Collector Mihir Patel, the violence broke out around 2.30 pm when the joint team was carrying out work related to a nursery and plantation project on forest department land under survey number 9 in Danta taluka, about 14 km from the Ambaji pilgrimage site.

Mob Pelt Stones At Officials

The mob allegedly surrounded the officials and began pelting stones, later attacking them with bows, arrows and sticks. Authorities believe the incident is linked to a long-standing dispute over forest department land in Padaliya village.

Police fired several tear gas shells in an attempt to disperse the crowd, but the situation worsened and the mob turned more aggressive. Ambaji Police Inspector R.B. Gohil sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Palanpur for advanced medical treatment.

Security has been tightened in the area, and officials said further action will be taken after a detailed investigation into the incident.