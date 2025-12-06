Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WATCH: Relief & Celebrations! KL Rahul, Harshit Rana React As India Break Toss Losing Streak

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Check out KL Rahul’s relieved reaction and Harshit Rana’s ecstatic celebrations as India's long-running toss curse came to an end.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
The Indian cricket team, over the last two years, had set a bizzare unwanted record in One Day Internationals (ODIs) by losing 20 tosses in a row.

Captains changed from Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill and now KL Rahul, but the luck didn't. Even they have won the majority of their games in this period, the streak had become bothering.

Nevertheless, the curse was finally broken ahead of the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI, with KL Rahul letting out a laugh and a subtle fist pump to mark the occasion. Check it out:

Upon winning the coin toss, Rahul elected to bowl first, something which the Men in Blue had done in this IND vs SA ODI series so far.

Harshit Rana's Ecstatic Celebration As India Wins Toss: Watch Video

KL Rahul was not the only one relieved over the toss curse coming to an end. 

India's young fast bowling all-rounder, Harshit Rana, was also ecstatic. The broadcast footage showed the player with his fingers crossed, and then jumping with joy to celebrate with Rishabh Pant.

Harshit has been one of India's highest wicket takers in the format in 2025. He picked 3 crucial wickets in the first game, adding to a winning cause, but couldn't replicate the same in the subsequent clash.

That said, he looks to be in great touch, having delivered two maidens, and created quite a bit of threat in the IND vs SA 3rd ODI as of this writing.

Check Out: Virat Kohli Eyes Hat-Trick Of Milestones In India vs South Africa 3rd ODI

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 02:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa KL Rahul Harshit Rana IND VS SA 3RD ODI India Toss Streak

