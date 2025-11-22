WATCH: Rishabh Pant's Blink & You'll Miss Catch To Dismiss Rickelton In IND vs SA 2nd Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





South Africa had a great start to Day 1 of their second and final Test match against India, which is being played at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati.

However, an 82-run stand fizzled out within moments as both openers were dismissed in quick succession. Jasprit Bumrah first got rid of Aiden Markram (would've had him earlier if not for a dropped catch by KL Rahul in slips).

Kuldeep Yadav then got the wicket of Ryan Rickelton with a quick, sharp, and effortless catch by wicket keeper Rishabh Pant, who is captaining India in the absence of Shubman Gill. Check it out:

First Markram, now Rickelton! Both openers are 🔙 in the hut!



Kuldeep Yadav’s relentless line and length pays off as Ryan Rickelton edges one to slips!#INDvSA 2nd Test LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/FonCjBDbFl pic.twitter.com/R2Xgi3BP2C — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 22, 2025

Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs are now in the middle for South Africa, looking to regain momentum for the visitors.

Rishabh Pant's Test Cricket Laurels

Rishabh Pant has only played 48 Test matches in his career so far (not counting the IND vs SA 2nd Test in Guwahati), but has already set some records to his name.

The Delhi-born wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 3,456 runs in Test cricket, featuring 8 centuries and 18 half-centuries. In a format known for its measured scoring rate, he has struck an impressive 371 fours and 92 sixes.

In fact, his tally of 92 sixes is the highest by an Indian in Tests, ahead of Virender Sehwag’s record of 91.

Pant also holds the distinction of scoring the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper, surpassing MS Dhoni. He currently boasts the best batting average, 43.74, among Indian keepers with a minimum of 10 innings.

Behind the stumps, the stand-in Indian skipper has already etched his name into the record books, jointly holding the mark for the most dismissals in a single Test (11), achieved against Australia in 2018.