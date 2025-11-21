India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The second India vs South Africa Test match kicks off early morning November 22, 2025, in Guwahati at the ACA Stadium.

This will be the first-ever Test match at this venue, and with the home side in a do-or-die situation, a significant turn-out is expected on Saturday.

As for those who won't be in attendance, they can catch all the action live online on live streaming, as well as on TV. For those interested, here's all that you need to know.

IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Streaming Details

The IND vs SA 2nd Test match will be live streamed on the JioHostar app and website.

Having said that, it must be noted only those with an active subsription of the platform will be able to watch the full match live stream.

IND vs SA 2nd Test: TV Broadcast

The live TV broadcast of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be aired on the Star Sports Network channels.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Match Time

The IND vs SA 2nd Test will start half an hour earlier from the usual time, that is at 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

This is due to the early sunrise and sunset in Guwahati during Winters. Tea will be held after the First Session followed by Lunch after the Second Session, breaking the age-old chronology of Test session breaks.

The early start also means that the toss will now be conducted at 8:30 AM IST.

South Africa beat India in the first Test by 30 runs, as the hosts fell short on home turf chasing a low 124-run target. They were without their captain, Shubman Gill, who had been ruled out of action mid-match due to injury.

In fact, he won't be participating in this match as well, with Rishabh Pant taking over the reins.