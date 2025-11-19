Jasprit Bumrah 5 Wickets Away From Joining All-Time Greats

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The second and final fixture of the two-match Test series between India and South Africa will be held from 22 to 26 November at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

All eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah, as the Indian pace ace is on the brink of a major milestone.

If he gets 5 wickets in this Test, he will break into India’s top 10 highest wicket-takers in Test cricket history. Bumrah is currently positioned 11th on the list.

Bumrah set to surpass Javagal Srinath

Bumrah had a decent outing with the ball in the Kolkata Test, and a similar performance in Guwahati could see him overtake former India fast bowler Javagal Srinath in the Test wicket charts.

Srinath represented India between 1991 and 2002, playing 67 Tests and taking 236 wickets from 121 innings at an average of 30.49.

Since his debut in 2018, Bumrah has claimed 232 wickets in 97 innings across 51 Tests at a remarkable average of 19.54. A five-wicket haul in the upcoming match against South Africa would take him past Srinath’s tally.

Bumrah has taken 5 wickets in an innings on 16 occasions and 4 wickets seven times. His best figures in a Test innings stand at an exceptional 6 for 27.

Reports suggest that the pitch in Guwahati could offer turn and bounce at pace, and if that turns out to be the case, then securing these 5 wickets could be a breeze for a player of his calibre.

Top 10 Highest Wicket Takers For Indian In Test Cricket

1) Anil Kumble - 619

2) Ravichandran Ashwin - 537

3) Kapil Dev - 434

4) Harbhajan Singh - 417

5) Ravindra Jadeja - 342

6) Ishant Sharma - 311

7) Zaheer Khan - 311

8) Bishan Singh Bedi - 266

9) Bhagwat Chandrashekhar - 242

10) Javagal Srinath - 236

