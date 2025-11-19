Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketJasprit Bumrah 5 Wickets Away From Joining All-Time Greats

Jasprit Bumrah 5 Wickets Away From Joining All-Time Greats

The IND vs SA 2nd Test provides a great opportunity for Jasprit Bumrah to enter an elite list featuring some of the greatest Indian bowlers in Tests.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 05:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The second and final fixture of the two-match Test series between India and South Africa will be held from 22 to 26 November at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

All eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah, as the Indian pace ace is on the brink of a major milestone. 

If he gets 5 wickets in this Test, he will break into India’s top 10 highest wicket-takers in Test cricket history. Bumrah is currently positioned 11th on the list.

Bumrah set to surpass Javagal Srinath

Bumrah had a decent outing with the ball in the Kolkata Test, and a similar performance in Guwahati could see him overtake former India fast bowler Javagal Srinath in the Test wicket charts.

Srinath represented India between 1991 and 2002, playing 67 Tests and taking 236 wickets from 121 innings at an average of 30.49.

Since his debut in 2018, Bumrah has claimed 232 wickets in 97 innings across 51 Tests at a remarkable average of 19.54. A five-wicket haul in the upcoming match against South Africa would take him past Srinath’s tally.

India’s premier fast bowler has featured in 51 Test matches so far, collecting 232 wickets at an average of 19.54.

Bumrah has taken 5 wickets in an innings on 16 occasions and 4 wickets seven times. His best figures in a Test innings stand at an exceptional 6 for 27.

Reports suggest that the pitch in Guwahati could offer turn and bounce at pace, and if that turns out to be the case, then securing these 5 wickets could be a breeze for a player of his calibre.

Check Out: India’s Bold Pitch Move Ahead of IND vs SA 2nd Test

Top 10 Highest Wicket Takers For Indian In Test Cricket

1) Anil Kumble - 619 

2) Ravichandran Ashwin - 537 

3) Kapil Dev - 434 

4) Harbhajan Singh - 417 

5) Ravindra Jadeja - 342

6) Ishant Sharma - 311

7) Zaheer Khan - 311

8) Bishan Singh Bedi - 266

9) Bhagwat Chandrashekhar - 242

10) Javagal Srinath - 236

Also Check: Ashes 2025-26: England's Squad For 1st Test vs Steve Smith's Australia

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 05:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA Jasprit Bumrah IND Vs SA 2nd Test Bumrah Test Wickets Jasprit Bumrah Records Jasprit Bumrah Stats Most Test Wickets India Jasprit Bumrah Test Stats
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Rs 415-Crore Scam? ED Claims Jawad Siddiqui Duped Students With Fake Accreditation
Rs 415-Crore Scam? ED Claims Jawad Siddiqui Duped Students With Fake Accreditation
Election 2025
Nitish Kumar Elected NDA Legislature Party Leader, Set to Take Oath As Bihar CM Tomorrow
Nitish Kumar Elected NDA Legislature Party Leader, Set to Take Oath As Bihar CM Tomorrow
India
Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Brought To India From US
Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Brought To India From US
Cities
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi Says Legislature Party Will Choose Leader Unanimously Under Central Guidance
Breaking: Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader, Former Deputy CM Set For Key Role
Breaking: 272 Eminent Figures Write Open Letter Accusing Rahul Gandhi Of Undermining Institutions
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Be Chosen NDA Leader Today, Oath Ceremony Scheduled Tomorrow At Gandhi Maidan
Breaking: ED Raid At Al-Falah Trust Ends After 16 Hours, Cash And Key Documents Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget