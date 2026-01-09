Union Budget 2026 Scheduled For February 1; Budget Session To Begin From January 28

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaUnion Budget 2026 Scheduled For February 1; Budget Session To Begin From January 28

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 28, with the Economic Survey set to be tabled on January 29, followed by presentation of Union Budget 2026 on February 1.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 08:22 PM (IST)
The government has scheduled the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament on Sunday, February 1, 2026, according to a note issued by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Friday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget during the upcoming Budget Session.

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 28, 2026, and continue until April 2, 2026. It will be held in two phases, with the first phase concluding on February 13, 2026. Parliament will reconvene for the second phase on March 9, 2026.

As part of the session’s proceedings, the Economic Survey for 2025-26 will be tabled in Parliament on January 29, 2026, outlining the state of the economy ahead of the Budget presentation.

The Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 will be tabled on February 1, 2026.

 

Published at : 09 Jan 2026 08:13 PM (IST)
