Ashes 2025-26: England's Squad For 1st Test vs Steve Smith's Australia

The first Test match in the Ashes 2025-26 series is only a couple of days away, and England has finally revealed the list of its players who will be available for it.

This match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth, followed by four additional matches at The Gabba (Brisbane), Adelaide Oval (Adelaide), MCG (Melbourne), and SCG (Sydney).

Australia will be missing a few key players from their squad, so the first encounter between these historic rivals will be a challenge for both sides.

Ashes 1st Test: England Squad

Here's a look at England's full squad for the first Ashes Test match:

Ben Stokes (C), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (WK), Mark Wood

The last time England played a Test match was back in the Summer, against India, at home, drawing the 5-match series 2-2.

They haven't won The Ashes since 2015, and haven't won a Test series in Australia since the 2010/11 edition of The Ashes.

Australia, on the other hand, will be without fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in the first match. The former, their regular captain, is recovering from a back injury, whereas the latter will miss the action due to a hamstring strain.

Sean Abbott, too, withdrew at almost the last minute. Steve Smith will lead the Aussies in the absence of Cummins.

Ashes 1st Test: Australia Squad

Here's how Australia's full squad is looking ahead of the first Ashes Test match in Perth:

Steve Smith (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

The first Ashes Test match starts on November 21, 2025.

