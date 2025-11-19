Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAshes 2025-26: England's Squad For 1st Test vs Steve Smith's Australia

Ashes 2025-26: England's Squad For 1st Test vs Steve Smith's Australia

England have named their squad for the first Ashes Test in Perth, featuring Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jofra Archer as they seek their first Test series win in Australia since 2010/11.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The first Test match in the Ashes 2025-26 series is only a couple of days away, and England has finally revealed the list of its players who will be available for it.

This match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth, followed by four additional matches at The Gabba (Brisbane), Adelaide Oval (Adelaide), MCG (Melbourne), and SCG (Sydney).

Australia will be missing a few key players from their squad, so the first encounter between these historic rivals will be a challenge for both sides.

Ashes 1st Test: England Squad

Here's a look at England's full squad for the first Ashes Test match:

Ben Stokes (C), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (WK), Mark Wood

The last time England played a Test match was back in the Summer, against India, at home, drawing the 5-match series 2-2.

They haven't won The Ashes since 2015, and haven't won a Test series in Australia since the 2010/11 edition of The Ashes. 

Australia, on the other hand, will be without fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in the first match. The former, their regular captain, is recovering from a back injury, whereas the latter will miss the action due to a hamstring strain. 

Sean Abbott, too, withdrew at almost the last minute. Steve Smith will lead the Aussies in the absence of Cummins.

Ashes 1st Test: Australia Squad

Here's how Australia's full squad is looking ahead of the first Ashes Test match in Perth:

Steve Smith (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

The first Ashes Test match starts on November 21, 2025.

Also Check: Injured Shubman Gill's Powerful Captaincy Move Ahead Of IND vs SA 2nd Test: Report

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Australia Vs England England Vs Australia Ben Stokes ENG Vs AUS Ashes Test Series AUS Vs ENG The Ashes Squad Ashes 2025 Ashes 2025-26 AUS Vs ENG Ashes Series Jofra Archer England Squad Ashes Australia Squad Ashes
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Brought To India From US
Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Brought To India From US
India
Samrat Chaudhary Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader; Vijay Sinha Named Deputy
Samrat Chaudhary Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader; Vijay Sinha Named Deputy
Cities
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
World
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi Says Legislature Party Will Choose Leader Unanimously Under Central Guidance
Breaking: Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader, Former Deputy CM Set For Key Role
Breaking: 272 Eminent Figures Write Open Letter Accusing Rahul Gandhi Of Undermining Institutions
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Be Chosen NDA Leader Today, Oath Ceremony Scheduled Tomorrow At Gandhi Maidan
Breaking: ED Raid At Al-Falah Trust Ends After 16 Hours, Cash And Key Documents Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget