IND vs SA 2nd Test: India Struggle In Guwahati, 4-Down Trailing By 387 At Tea

India appears to be in quite a bit of trouble facing South Africa in Guwahati in their second Test match of the series.

The visitors posted 489 runs on the board in the first innings, and the hosts have lost 4 wickets trailing the mammoth total on Day 3 by the end of the First Session. The Tea break is observed ahead of Lunch at this venue due to early sunrise and sunset.

Opening batsman, Yashasvi Jaiswal was the only silver-lining, who scored 58 off 97 deliveries, but didn't stick around for long afterwards. This was his first half century against this opposition in Tests.

As for the others, KL Rahul departed on 22, Sai Sudharsan on 15, and Dhruv Jurel on a 11-ball duck.

Rishabh Pant Tasked With Steadying The Ship

Rishabh Pant, appointed captain of the Indian team in the absence of Shubman Gill, who has been sidelined due to injury, has his work cut out for him.

He is at the crease, standing at 6 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja on the other end.

Most of the established batsmen are back in the dugout for the home side, as they look to first chase down South Africa's near-500 run 1st innings score and then establish somewhat of a lead.

Anything less than a victory in this Test match would be a blow to their ICC World Test Championship standings, but there is still a long way to go in this cycle.

Jansen-Harmer Haunt India Again

Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer proved too much to handle for India in the 1st Test, which they lost despite only requiring to chase 124 runs.

The pair has combined to trouble the home side again in Guwahati, with both picking 3 wickets so far. Keshav Maharaj has also contributed to the tally with the solitary wicket of KL Rahul early morning.