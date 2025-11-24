Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA 2nd Test: India Struggle In Guwahati, 4-Down Trailing By 387 At Tea

IND vs SA 2nd Test: India Struggle In Guwahati, 4-Down Trailing By 387 At Tea

India trail South Africa by 387 runs after First Session in the second IND vs SA Test, being played at the ACA stadium in Guwahati.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 11:32 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India appears to be in quite a bit of trouble facing South Africa in Guwahati in their second Test match of the series. 

The visitors posted 489 runs on the board in the first innings, and the hosts have lost 4 wickets trailing the mammoth total on Day 3 by the end of the First Session. The Tea break is observed ahead of Lunch at this venue due to early sunrise and sunset.

Opening batsman, Yashasvi Jaiswal was the only silver-lining, who scored 58 off 97 deliveries, but didn't stick around for long afterwards. This was his first half century against this opposition in Tests.

As for the others, KL Rahul departed on 22, Sai Sudharsan on 15, and Dhruv Jurel on a 11-ball duck.

Rishabh Pant Tasked With Steadying The Ship

Rishabh Pant, appointed captain of the Indian team in the absence of Shubman Gill, who has been sidelined due to injury, has his work cut out for him. 

He is at the crease, standing at 6 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja on the other end.

Most of the established batsmen are back in the dugout for the home side, as they look to first chase down South Africa's near-500 run 1st innings score and then establish somewhat of a lead.

Anything less than a victory in this Test match would be a blow to their ICC World Test Championship standings, but there is still a long way to go in this cycle. 

Jansen-Harmer Haunt India Again

Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer proved too much to handle for India in the 1st Test, which they lost despite only requiring to chase 124 runs.

The pair has combined to trouble the home side again in Guwahati, with both picking 3 wickets so far. Keshav Maharaj has also contributed to the tally with the solitary wicket of KL Rahul early morning.

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 11:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA Live Score IND Vs SA Test India Vs South Africa Test IND Vs SA 2nd Test Ind Vs Sa Test Score India Vs South Africa Score
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
India
Indian Man Visiting Newborn Grandchild 'Harasses' Schoolgirls In Canada; Faces Deportation
Indian Man Visiting Newborn Grandchild 'Harasses' Schoolgirls In Canada; Faces Deportation
India
‘Sindh May Return To India’: Rajnath Singh Says Borders Are Not Permanent
‘Sindh May Return To India’: Rajnath Singh Says Borders Are Not Permanent
World
‘You Should Have Told Us’: Ramaphosa Jokes With PM Modi As South Africa Concludes Historic G20 Summit
‘You Should Have Told Us’: Ramaphosa Jokes With PM Modi As South Africa Concludes Historic G20 Summit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chaos Erupts in Sangli After Car Rams Multiple Vehicles, Six Injured
Breaking: BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar Sparks Row with Threatening Remark on Cow Protection
Breaking: RJD MLA Sparks Outrage After Slapping Labourer During Site Inspection in Bihar
Breaking: Speed Horror in Sangli as Car Rams Vehicles, Several Injured in Major Maharashtra Crash
Breaking: PM Modi Returns from South Africa After Key Talks at the G20 Summit 2025
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget