IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch India Men's First-Ever Match In New PCA Stadium

The stage is set for the New PCA Stadium's men's international debut as India take on South Africa at this venue later today, December 11, 2025.

The venue has hosted IPL games for two seasons so far, as well as an ICC Women's World Cup clash, and will now host the second match of the on-going five-match IND vs SA T20I series.

A big crowd is expected this evening, but for those who won't be in attendance, the match will be available live stream and watch on television. Here's all you need to know.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be available for live streaming on Thursday via the JioHotstar app and official website.

Viewers will need an active paid subscription to unlock full access to the match. Pre-match coverage, analysis, and build-up programming will begin well before the scheduled start and ahead of the toss ceremony.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: How To Watch On TV

Fans who prefer watching the action on television can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which will telecast the IND vs SA 2nd T20I live across its sports channels.

The match is slated to begin at 7:00 PM IST, with captains Suryakumar Yadav and Aiden Markram expected to walk out for the toss at approximately 6:30 PM IST, as per usual matchday timings.

India's Probable Playing XI

Given how the Men in Blue dominated in their first T20I against the Proteas, their playing XI is expected to remain to the same. Here's a look at the combination:

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

The spotlight will be on Hardik Pandya after a thunderous return to international cricket, as well as on Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, who have been experiencing somewhat of a slump in this format.