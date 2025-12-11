Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Could Toss Be the Game-Changer? Key Insights Ahead Of Chandigarh Clash

As India face South Africa in Chandigarh, toss tactics could play a decisive role. Find out why the second T20I may hinge on one crucial early call.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 05:22 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India lost the toss playing against South Africa in Cuttack at the Barabati Stadium, and while things initially looked to have been in the Proteas' favour, the Men in Blue registered a dominating win. 

They now will be locking horns in Chandigarh at the New PCA Stadium, which will be the first-ever men's international cricket match at this venue. 

Having said that, it is worth noting that many IPL games have been played here, as well as some women's One Day International (ODI) games, and the results suggest that can be pretty crucial.

Teams Batting First At A Statistical Advantage

Recent statistical records suggest that teams batting first have an advantage at PCA's new stadium in Chandigarh. 

Several IPL matches were played here, out of which the team batting first has emerged victorious on more occasions. Additionally, the Indian women's team also won against the Australian women's team batting first here just back in September 2025.

Therefore, winning the toss and batting first might be what teams look to do at this venue. 

That being said, dew is also an important factor, which can turn the dynamics around by assisting the chasing batsmen. So it will be interesting to think how things pan out between India and South Africa tonight.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Match Time

The India vs South Africa match will begin at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Toss generally takes place half-an-hour before the first ball is delivered, so Suryakumar Yadav and Aiden Markram should be in the middle at around 6:30 PM IST. 

The playing XI will be selected from these squads:

India - Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

South Africa - Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 05:22 PM (IST)
