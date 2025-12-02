Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

India is set to take on South Africa in New Raipur on December 3, 2025 for the second ODI clash. Check out when and where to watch live streaming and TV broadcast.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 10:24 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's 136-run partnership helped India push for a challenging 300+ target target, which they were able to defend successfully against South Africa in Ranchi.

The teams now head to New Raipur for the penultimate clash of the One Day International (ODI) series, gearing up to face each other at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

For those who won't be attendance, there are easy to access live streaming and TV broadcast options available.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: How To Watch Live Stream

The JioHotstar app and website will live stream the second ODI clash between India and South Africa.

Note that a subscription to the platform is mandatory for watching the full match. 

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: TV Broadcast Details

The IND vs SA 2nd ODI will also be aired live on TV, with the broadcast available on the Star Sports Network channels.

India vs South Africa: Match Date & Time

India and South Africa face off in the second ODI this Wednesday, that is December 3, 2025.

The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), which means that the coins toss should be conducted at around 1:00 PM IST.

With Shubman Gill still out with injury, KL Rahul will continue leading the Men in Blue. The Playing XIs have not been revealed just yet, but big names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are very likely to be a part of it.

IND vs SA ODI Series: Full Squads

India - Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel

South Africa - Temba Bavuma, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen

Also Check: Hardik Pandya Poised For Comeback In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy For Baroda

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 10:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa IND VS SA 2nd ODI IND VS SA Live IND Vs SA ODI Live Streaming IND Vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming IND Vs SA Live Streaming How To Watch India Vs South Africa
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
IndiGo Flight From Kuwait Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Bomb Threat
IndiGo Flight From Kuwait Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Bomb Threat
India
Karnataka's 'Power Breakfast 2.0': Shivakumar To Host Siddaramaiah Today Amid Ongoing CM Tussle
'Power Breakfast 2.0': Shivakumar To Host Siddaramaiah Today Amid CM Tussle
India
'Baseless': India Rejects Pak Reports On Denial Of Airspace For Aid Flights To Sri Lanka
'Baseless': India Rejects Pak Reports On Denial Of Airspace For Aid Flights To Sri Lanka
World
'Excellent Overall Health': White House Releases Trump's MRI Scan Results
'Excellent Overall Health': White House Releases Trump's MRI Scan Results
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chaos in Parliament as Ministers Table Key Bills Amid Heavy Opposition Protests
Breaking: PM Praises Vice President’s Lifelong Service, Calls Him Inspiration for Nation
Breaking: India Shines as Women’s Blind Cricket & Kabaddi Teams Win Historic World Titles
Winter Session: INDIA Bloc Meets, Opposition Corners Govt Over SIR Row
Winter Session: Opposition blocks House over SIR debate, raises BLO death concerns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
Obesity, Sugar, & Screens: Is India Speeding Toward A Preventable Blindness Epidemic?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget