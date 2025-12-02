IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's 136-run partnership helped India push for a challenging 300+ target target, which they were able to defend successfully against South Africa in Ranchi.

The teams now head to New Raipur for the penultimate clash of the One Day International (ODI) series, gearing up to face each other at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

For those who won't be attendance, there are easy to access live streaming and TV broadcast options available.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: How To Watch Live Stream

The JioHotstar app and website will live stream the second ODI clash between India and South Africa.

Note that a subscription to the platform is mandatory for watching the full match.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: TV Broadcast Details

The IND vs SA 2nd ODI will also be aired live on TV, with the broadcast available on the Star Sports Network channels.

India vs South Africa: Match Date & Time

India and South Africa face off in the second ODI this Wednesday, that is December 3, 2025.

The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), which means that the coins toss should be conducted at around 1:00 PM IST.

With Shubman Gill still out with injury, KL Rahul will continue leading the Men in Blue. The Playing XIs have not been revealed just yet, but big names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are very likely to be a part of it.

IND vs SA ODI Series: Full Squads

India - Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel

South Africa - Temba Bavuma, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen

