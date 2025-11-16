WATCH: Mohammed Siraj’s Ripper Nearly Splits The Stump In Half

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Spinners dominated play late on Day 2 of the on-going India vs South Africa Test match, and naturally, they got more chances early on Day 3 as well.

However, when things looked dire for the home side, with the visitor's lead increasing at a steady rate, it was fast bowler Mohammed Siraj who provided a crucial breakthrough.

He bowled a ripper to Simon Harmer, castling the batsman, and broke the off stump nearly in half. Check it out:

You just can’t keep him out of the game! 🔥#MohammedSiraj gets the 9th wicket for #TeamIndia! 🙌👊#INDvSA | 1st Test, Day 3, LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/19cUrY4aXc pic.twitter.com/OZeAB4Ac26 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 16, 2025

Siraj then got the wicket of Keshav Maharaj with a toe crushing LBW to end the South African innings on 153 runs. India need 124 runs to win this match.

Early Setbacks Rock India

As mentioned, India need 124 runs to win the match. A low score generally, but the pitch in Kolkata is tough to bat on now.

Spin bowlers are relishing the turn, whereas the seamers are making full use of the uneven bounce. This led to early dismissals of the Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal on a duck, courtesy of Marco Jansen.

Jansen would then come back to get rid of KL Rahul on a single run.

Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel are now in the middle, looking to calm things down and build some momentum at the same time. The likes of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja are also in the ranks, but chasing this target won't be easy in these conditions.

It is also worth noting that Shubman Gill will not be batting in the chase. He retired hurt early on Day 2 due to a neck spasm, and the extent of the injury has ruled him out of action for the remainder of this match.