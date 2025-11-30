Rohit Sharma Breaks World Record For Most Sixes In ODIs

Rohit Sharma has now hit the most sixes in One Day Internationals (ODIs) than any other player in history.

He achieved this feat in the first India vs South Africa ODI, being played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

The 'Hitman', fondly referred to as by fans, scored his 352 six against Marco Jansen, someone who had greatly troubled the Indian batting lineup in the recent IND vs SA Test series.

However, it was also Jansen who eventually sent him back to the dressing room.

Top 5 Players To Hit Most Sixes In ODIs

Here are the top 5 players to have hit the most sixes in One Day Internationals:

1) Rohit Sharma (India) - 352 sixes

2) Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 351 sixes

3) Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 331 sixes

4) Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 270 sixes

5) MS Dhoni (India) - 229 sixes

What makes Rohit Sharma's record even more impressive is the fact that he reached this milestone in just 269 innings, 100 less than Shahid Afridi.

Given he could continue for a few more years, he can add significantly to the tally.

Rohit Sharma's Blistering Innings vs South Africa

Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 121 against Australia in Sydney on October 25, 2025.

Today's match against South Africa was his first outing in a professional cricket match since then, but the veteran didn't seem to have been affected by the lack of game time.

Instead, he looked fitter than ever, having taken advantage of the break, only going back after scoring 57 off 51 deliveries, which included 5 fours and 3 sixes.

He stitched a 100-run partnership with Virat Kohli, broke the record for most ODI sixes, and then decided to not take a DRS review, dismissed LBW against Marco Jansen.

Nevertheless, India is standing on a solid score at the moment, with Virat Kohli sret on a 70+ score and an in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad having taken Rohit's spot on the other end.