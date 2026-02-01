IND vs PAK U19 World Cup: ICC Explains Semi-Final Qualification Scenario

The final fixture of Group 6 at 2026 Under-19 Cricket World Cup will be played today, with arch-rivals India and Pakistan going head-to-head. Matches between the two sides always draw attention, but the spotlight this time is firmly on semi-final qualification.

Australia and Afghanistan have already sealed their places from Group 1, while England have confirmed a semi-final berth from Group 6.

This leaves just one remaining spot, with India and Pakistan battling it out. Ahead of the clash, the ICC has outlined the qualification scenarios for Pakistan.

In group standings, Australia finished on top of Group 1, followed by Afghanistan in second place. In Group 6, England lead the table with 8 points from four matches and a net run rate of +1.757.

India, having played three games, sit second with 6 points and an impressive NRR of +3.337, while Pakistan are third with 4 points and a net run rate of +1.484.

India's Path to Semi-Finals

For India, the equation is straightforward. A victory over Pakistan would take them to 8 points, drawing level with England and pushing them to the top of the group due to their superior net run rate.

In that case, India would face Afghanistan in the semi-finals. Even in the event of a defeat, India still remain in contention depending on the margin of loss.

Pakistan's Qualification Scenario

According to ICC's calculation, Pakistan face a much tougher challenge. If they bat first, they must secure a win by at least 105 runs to leapfrog India on net run rate and qualify for the semi-finals.

If Pakistan bowl first, the chase must be completed at a rapid pace. For instance, if they are set a target of 251 runs, they would need to reach it within 29.4 overs to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Pakistan will draw confidence from recent history, having defeated India by a massive 191-run margin in the Under-19 Asia Cup final held in December last year.