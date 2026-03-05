Finn Allen Breaks 8 Records! Full List Of Records Broken In T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Finn Allen achieved his century in a remarkable 33 balls, breaking the previous T20 World Cup record of 47 balls held by Chris Gayle.
New Zealand stormed into the T20 World Cup 2026 Final, with Finn Allen single-handedly dismantling the South African bowling lineup. In what is being hailed as the most dominant knockout performance in cricket history, Allen’s 33-ball century at the Eden Gardens effectively deleted a decade’s worth of records from the history books. Facing an unbeaten South African side, Allen’s blitzkrieg led New Zealand to chase down 170 in a mere 12.5 overs. Below is the comprehensive breakdown of the milestones reached during this legendary innings.
1. Fastest Century in T20 World Cup History
Allen reached the triple-figure mark in just 33 balls, obliterating the previous record of 47 balls held by "Universe Boss" Chris Gayle (vs England, 2016).
2. First-Ever T20 World Cup Knockout Century
He is now the only player in history to score a hundred in a semi-final or final. He surpassed Tillakaratne Dilshan’s 96* (2009) to claim the highest individual score in a T20 WC semi-final.
3. Fastest T20I Century vs. Full Member Nations
His 33-ball ton broke the joint world record of 35 balls held by India's Rohit Sharma (vs Sri Lanka, 2017) and David Miller (vs Bangladesh, 2017).
4. Joint-Fastest T20I Century (Full Member Player)
He equaled the global record of 33 balls set by Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza against Gambia in 2024.
5. Eden Gardens’ First T20I Centurion
Allen became the first player to hit a T20I century at this historic venue, surpassing Sanju Samson’s recent ground record of 97.
6. Most Sixes for NZ in a T20 WC Innings
Finn Allen became the first New Zealand player to hit 8 sixes in a single inning
7. Most Sixes in a Single T20 WC Edition
With 20 total sixes, he reclaimed the crown from West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer (19).
8. New Zealand’s Fastest T20I Ton
He shattered Glenn Phillips’ 46-ball record set in 2020 by a massive 13-ball margin.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Finn Allen the first player to score a century in a T20 World Cup knockout match?
Yes, Finn Allen is the first player in history to score a century in a T20 World Cup semi-final or final match.
Which previous records did Finn Allen's century break against full member nations?
His 33-ball century broke the joint world record of 35 balls held by Rohit Sharma and David Miller against full member nations.
Who previously held the record for the fastest T20I century for New Zealand?
Glenn Phillips held the previous record for New Zealand's fastest T20I ton, scoring it in 46 balls in 2020.