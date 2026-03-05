Finn Allen Breaks 8 Records! Full List Of Records Broken In T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







New Zealand stormed into the T20 World Cup 2026 Final, with Finn Allen single-handedly dismantling the South African bowling lineup. In what is being hailed as the most dominant knockout performance in cricket history, Allen’s 33-ball century at the Eden Gardens effectively deleted a decade’s worth of records from the history books. Facing an unbeaten South African side, Allen’s blitzkrieg led New Zealand to chase down 170 in a mere 12.5 overs. Below is the comprehensive breakdown of the milestones reached during this legendary innings.

List Of Records Finn Allen Broke In The Semi-Final Of T20 World Cup 2026

Finn Allen shattered long-standing benchmarks held by icons like Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma.

1. Fastest Century in T20 World Cup History

Allen reached the triple-figure mark in just 33 balls, obliterating the previous record of 47 balls held by "Universe Boss" Chris Gayle (vs England, 2016).

2. First-Ever T20 World Cup Knockout Century

He is now the only player in history to score a hundred in a semi-final or final. He surpassed Tillakaratne Dilshan’s 96* (2009) to claim the highest individual score in a T20 WC semi-final.

3. Fastest T20I Century vs. Full Member Nations

His 33-ball ton broke the joint world record of 35 balls held by India's Rohit Sharma (vs Sri Lanka, 2017) and David Miller (vs Bangladesh, 2017).

4. Joint-Fastest T20I Century (Full Member Player)

He equaled the global record of 33 balls set by Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza against Gambia in 2024.

5. Eden Gardens’ First T20I Centurion

Allen became the first player to hit a T20I century at this historic venue, surpassing Sanju Samson’s recent ground record of 97.

6. Most Sixes for NZ in a T20 WC Innings

Finn Allen became the first New Zealand player to hit 8 sixes in a single inning

7. Most Sixes in a Single T20 WC Edition

With 20 total sixes, he reclaimed the crown from West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer (19).

8. New Zealand’s Fastest T20I Ton

He shattered Glenn Phillips’ 46-ball record set in 2020 by a massive 13-ball margin.