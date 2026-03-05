Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Finn Allen in semi-final 1 against South Africa, put up a performance that will be forever etched into T20 World Cup history. Allen dismantled the South African bowling attack at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, March 4. Smashed in just 33 balls, Allen’s unbeaten century (100*) propelled New Zealand into the 2026 T20 World Cup final with a dominant nine-wicket victory. Chasing 170, the Kiwis made a mockery of the target, reaching it in a mere 12.5 overs and leaving South Africa with 43 balls to spare.

While the Eden Gardens crowd watched in awe, Allen pointed toward a gruelling pre-tournament series against India as the primary catalyst for his record-breaking form.

Allen's Preparation on Black Soil

According to Allen, the decision to play a five-match series against India on similar "black soil" surfaces just weeks before the World Cup was the "X-factor" that prepared the Kiwis for the Kolkata deck.

"...it just shows the importance of that India series the boys played before the World Cup. Five games on black soil... you can't replicate that kind of preparation," Allen stated in the post-match media interaction. "We learnt a lot as a group. As a team, we get up for the fight. In those important games, we're prepared to scrap and stay in it till the end."

Allen, who was recently acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 2 crore, expressed his excitement about making Eden Gardens his home ground.

“I'm pretty happy to bat on that wicket a bit more often... It's my first time playing in Kolkata. Having had that last game against India on black soil gave me a proper look at what to expect. That was really helpful coming into this one.”

The Opening Salvo: Allen and Seifert’s Dominance

While Allen’s 33-ball ton took the headlines, his partnership with Tim Seifert (58 off 33) ensured South Africa never found a foothold in the defense. Allen noted that Seifert’s aggression allowed him to find his own rhythm.

"He just kept dealing in boundaries... he's been doing that all tournament. He's in incredible form. He's an incredible player and he's showing the world what he can do. It makes it easier for me. Sometimes I feel like I've got the best seat in the house watching him go. It's good fun batting with Timmy when he's in that mood.”

The Proteas’ Perspective: "A Snotklap, Not a Choke"

For South Africa, the defeat was a brutal end to an unbeaten seven-match streak. Head coach Shukri Conrad was characteristically blunt in his assessment, refusing to use the "choker" label for a game where they were simply outclassed from ball one.

“I don't know if tonight was a choke. I thought it was a bloody walloping,” Conrad said. “In order for you to choke, you must have had a sniff in the game. We didn't have a sniff. In South Africa, we'd say we 'got moered'.”

Conrad went on to describe the defeat using a vivid South African colloquialism:

"Tonight, we got a proper ‘snotklap' -- that's an Afrikaans word for a real hiding, a smack you don't see coming. That's what it felt like.”