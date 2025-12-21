Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketU19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: India Staring At Daunting 348-Run Chase vs Pakistan

U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: India Staring At Daunting 348-Run Chase vs Pakistan

Ayush Mhatre-led India face a daunting 348-run chase against Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final after Sameer Minhas’ 172 powered Pakistan to 347/8.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 02:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian Under-19 team has been challenged to score 348 runs in the final of the ACC U19 Asia Cup. 

They are facing arch rivals, Pakistan, and have a lot of heavy lifting to do if they wish to walk away with the trophy like the senior Indian team did earlier this year. 

It is worth noting that the Men in Blue won the toss and elected to bowl first. While they were able to get most of the opposing batsmen out for low scores, Sameer Minhas' blistering innings helped Pakistan set up a challenging total on the board.

IND vs PAK U19 Final: Sameer Minhas Dominates

Most of the spotlight ahead of the India vs Pakistan final was on the former's pocket dynamo, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, but Pakistan's Sameer Minhas has stolen the spotlight. 

He opened the innings with Hamza Zahoor, who was dismissed by Henil Patel on just 18 off 14. The pressure would have been on the batting side with an early setback, but Minhas went on to dominate the bowling attack.

He scripted an inning featuring 17 fours and 9 sixes, scoring a whopping 172 runs off just 113 deliveries, only getting out in the 43rd over.

Ahmed Hussain also chipped in with a half century, while Usman Khan managed to score 35, third highest scorer of the lineup, as the team managed to end the innings on 347/8. 

IND vs PAK Final: Onus On Vaibhav Suryavanshi & Co.

Chasing 348, that too in a final, would have certainly put early pressure on the Indian team. However, they have batsmen capable of making the required runs.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been the revelation of the year, having scored multiple centuries across tournaments and formats. The fans would be looking upon him to make most of the runs in the chase.

Along with Vaibhav, captain Ayush Mhatre will also have the responsibility of providing a solid start.

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 02:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND U19 Vs PAK U19 IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Final India VS Pakistan IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Final U19 Asia Cup Final
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Cong Wants To Settle Bangladeshi Infiltrators In Assam, Promoting Anti-National Ideologies': PM Modi
'Congress Wants To Settle Bangladeshi Infiltrators In Assam For Vote Bank': PM Modi
World
10 Killed, Several Injured In Mass Shooting In South Africa's Johannesburg
10 Killed, Several Injured In Mass Shooting In South Africa's Johannesburg
India
‘False Narratives And Lies Being Spread About Sangh': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
‘False Narratives And Lies Being Spread About Sangh': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
World
'Your Mantra Will Echo In Our Hearts Forever': Yunus Vows To Follow Osman Hadi's Legacy
'Your Mantra Will Echo In Our Hearts Forever': Yunus Vows To Follow Osman Hadi's Legacy
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Snowfall in Ladakh, Nora Fatehi Injured in Car Crash, Protests and ED Action Make Headlines
UP BJP Steps Up 2027 Poll Preparations as New State Chief Pankaj Chaudhary Holds Key Meetings
Dense Fog Grips North India, Visibility Drops Across UP and Delhi-NCR; Snowfall Likely in Hills
UP Police Crackdown: Multiple Encounters Across Ballia, Saharanpur and Bulandshahr Under Operation Langda
Heavy Snowfall Continues in J&K and Ladakh, IMD Warns of More Snow in Next 24 Hours
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget