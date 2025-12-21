U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: India Staring At Daunting 348-Run Chase vs Pakistan

The Indian Under-19 team has been challenged to score 348 runs in the final of the ACC U19 Asia Cup.

They are facing arch rivals, Pakistan, and have a lot of heavy lifting to do if they wish to walk away with the trophy like the senior Indian team did earlier this year.

It is worth noting that the Men in Blue won the toss and elected to bowl first. While they were able to get most of the opposing batsmen out for low scores, Sameer Minhas' blistering innings helped Pakistan set up a challenging total on the board.

IND vs PAK U19 Final: Sameer Minhas Dominates

Most of the spotlight ahead of the India vs Pakistan final was on the former's pocket dynamo, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, but Pakistan's Sameer Minhas has stolen the spotlight.

He opened the innings with Hamza Zahoor, who was dismissed by Henil Patel on just 18 off 14. The pressure would have been on the batting side with an early setback, but Minhas went on to dominate the bowling attack.

He scripted an inning featuring 17 fours and 9 sixes, scoring a whopping 172 runs off just 113 deliveries, only getting out in the 43rd over.

Ahmed Hussain also chipped in with a half century, while Usman Khan managed to score 35, third highest scorer of the lineup, as the team managed to end the innings on 347/8.

IND vs PAK Final: Onus On Vaibhav Suryavanshi & Co.

Chasing 348, that too in a final, would have certainly put early pressure on the Indian team. However, they have batsmen capable of making the required runs.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been the revelation of the year, having scored multiple centuries across tournaments and formats. The fans would be looking upon him to make most of the runs in the chase.

Along with Vaibhav, captain Ayush Mhatre will also have the responsibility of providing a solid start.