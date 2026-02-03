Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ICC, PCB Open 'Back-Channel Talks' After Pakistan Boycotts IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Match: Report

Pakistan government announced that its national cricket team would not play the T20 World Cup group-stage match against India at Colombo’s R.Premadasa Stadium on February 15.

By : IANS | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 02:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: Pakistan’s decision to boycott their T20 World Cup group match against India has reportedly prompted "back-channel talks" between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board amid concerns over potential financial fallout.

On Sunday, Pakistan government announced that its national cricket team would not play the T20 World Cup group-stage match against India at Colombo’s R.Premadasa Stadium on February 15. The decision could reportedly cost world cricket more than 250 million dollars.

As per The Dawn report, a few other cricket boards have also extended support to the ICC in its attempt to reach an understanding with PCB.

It is currently unclear whether Pakistan will be sanctioned for the move, with the ICC urging the PCB to consider the significant and long-term implications if the boycott were to go ahead.

In response to Pakistan’s announcement, the ICC issued a strong statement on Sunday, urging the PCB to seek a mutually acceptable resolution and warning that selective participation undermines the principles of global competition.

“While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule," the ICC said.

"The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country, as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of," it added.

Pakistan is in Group A alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the United States of America (USA). All of Pakistan's matches are scheduled for Sri Lanka, which is co-hosting the tournament with India.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Pakistan considering boycotting their T20 World Cup match against India?

The article states that the Pakistan government announced its national cricket team would not play the T20 World Cup group-stage match against India. The reason for this decision is not explicitly detailed.

What are the potential financial implications of Pakistan's boycott?

The decision could reportedly cost world cricket more than 250 million dollars. The ICC is concerned about the potential financial fallout from this move.

What has the ICC's response been to Pakistan's announcement?

The ICC has urged the PCB to seek a mutually acceptable resolution and warned that selective participation undermines global competition principles. They are awaiting official communication.

Are other cricket boards supporting the ICC's stance?

Yes, a few other cricket boards have reportedly extended support to the ICC in its efforts to reach an understanding with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Published at : 03 Feb 2026 02:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup PCB ICC IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
Chaos Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Unauthorised' Claim Continues In LS, Loses Another Chance To Speak
Supreme Court Slams Meta, WhatsApp Over 2021 Privacy Policy: Indian User Data Can't Be Used For Business
PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs: WATCH
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
