IND vs PAK Final: ICC Takes Action Against Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Rauf

In the wake of heated India vs Pakistan clash at Asia Cup 2025, tournament authorities have taken action against two Pakistani players for provocative actions during their match in Dubai on Friday (September 26, 2025).

Both players’ actions came under the spotlight after widely discussed Indo-Pak showdown, which was already charged with tension and scrutiny.

While Farhan escapes with a warning, Rauf’s fine serves as a reminder that aggressive on-field behavior will not be tolerated, even in high-pressure situations.

Sahibzada Farhan receives a warning

Sahibzada Farhan, who celebrated his fifty with a gun-shot gesture during the match, has been let off with a formal warning, according to PTI.

ICC deemed the action inappropriate but did not impose a suspension, instructing the player to exercise caution in future games.

Sahibzada Farhan let off with a warning for his gun-shot celebration: Tournament sources. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 26, 2025

Haris Rauf fined for aggressive behavior

Haris Rauf faced stricter consequences for his conduct during the same game. PTI suggests that Rauf’s abusive remarks and aggressive gestures towards Indian players led the tournament committee to fine him 30% of his match fees.

Haris Rauf fined 30 per cent of his match fees for abusive behaviour and aggressive gesture during Indo-Pak Asia Cup game: Tournament Sources. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 26, 2025

This penalty reflects ICC’s intent to maintain sportsmanship and uphold the spirit of the game in high-stakes encounters.

Suryakumar Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ at ICC Hearing

During an official ICC hearing on Thursday, September 25, 2025, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav was cautioned against making statements that could be interpreted as political, PTI reported.

The directive came from match referee Richie Richardson following a complaint lodged by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Yadav had pleaded not guilty for his post-match remarks in which he praised the Indian Army personnel involved in Operation Sindoor and expressed solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. ICC emphasized that players must avoid politically sensitive commentary while representing their teams on the international stage.