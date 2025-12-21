Asia Cup U19 Final: India Suffer Crushing Defeat To Pakistan In Title Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Under-19 Pakistan team has inflicted a heavy defeat on their Indian counterparts in the U19 Asia Cup Final, which was being played in Dubai.

Batting first, they posted a massive total on the board, and put their arch rivals under quite a bit of pressure.

India had the talent to chase down the total, but none of them were able to fire on the day when it mattered the most, losing the final by a huge margin.

Sameer Minhas Scripts Match-Winning Total

Pakistan opener Sameer Minhas grabbed the headlines with a commanding display at the top of the order.

He began the innings alongside Hamza Zahoor, but Pakistan suffered an early blow when Zahoor was removed by Henil Patel for 18 off 14 balls. Rather than allowing the pressure to build, Minhas took control of proceedings and dictated terms against the Indian bowling attack.

Batting with remarkable composure and intent, Minhas produced a stunning knock that completely shifted momentum. He peppered the boundary with ease, striking 17 fours and nine sixes, and raced to 172 runs from 113 deliveries.

His innings finally came to an end in the 43rd over, but by then, the damage had been done.

Minhas received valuable support from Ahmed Hussain, who contributed a well-compiled half-century, while Usman Khan added a handy 35 to steady the innings.

Their combined efforts helped Pakistan post an imposing total of 347/8, putting India, as it now appears, under immense pressure in the final.

India Crumble Under Pressure

None of the Indian batsmen, bar Vaibhav Suryavanshi, got going. Ayush Mhatre, the captain, got out on just 2 runs off 7 deliviers.

Aaron Varghese made 16, Vihan Malhotra 7, Vedant Trivedi 9, Abhigyan Kundu (one of the side's top scorers in the competition) made 13, followed by a string of such scores down the order.

Even Suryavanshi was dismissed on 26 off 10 balls, hitting one four, and three sixes. It was clear even before the 20th over that the U19 Men In Blue wouldn't be coming out victorious from this fixture.

The final-wicket partnership between Deepesh Devendran and Kishan Kumar Singh did salvage a few runs, with the former doing most of the heavy lifting, but things had already gone out of hand.

India were bowled out on 156, which meant a 191-run victory for Pakistan in the final.