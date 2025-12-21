Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup U19 Final: India Suffer Crushing Defeat To Pakistan In Title Clash

Asia Cup U19 Final: India Suffer Crushing Defeat To Pakistan In Title Clash

Pakistan U19 defeated India U19 in the Asia Cup final in Dubai after Sameer Minhas’ match-winning 172 helped set a massive total, triggering an Indian batting collapse in the title clash.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Under-19 Pakistan team has inflicted a heavy defeat on their Indian counterparts in the U19 Asia Cup Final, which was being played in Dubai.

Batting first, they posted a massive total on the board, and put their arch rivals under quite a bit of pressure.

India had the talent to chase down the total, but none of them were able to fire on the day when it mattered the most, losing the final by a huge margin.

Sameer Minhas Scripts Match-Winning Total

Pakistan opener Sameer Minhas grabbed the headlines with a commanding display at the top of the order.

He began the innings alongside Hamza Zahoor, but Pakistan suffered an early blow when Zahoor was removed by Henil Patel for 18 off 14 balls. Rather than allowing the pressure to build, Minhas took control of proceedings and dictated terms against the Indian bowling attack.

Batting with remarkable composure and intent, Minhas produced a stunning knock that completely shifted momentum. He peppered the boundary with ease, striking 17 fours and nine sixes, and raced to 172 runs from 113 deliveries.

His innings finally came to an end in the 43rd over, but by then, the damage had been done.

Minhas received valuable support from Ahmed Hussain, who contributed a well-compiled half-century, while Usman Khan added a handy 35 to steady the innings.

Their combined efforts helped Pakistan post an imposing total of 347/8, putting India, as it now appears, under immense pressure in the final.

India Crumble Under Pressure

None of the Indian batsmen, bar Vaibhav Suryavanshi, got going. Ayush Mhatre, the captain, got out on just 2 runs off 7 deliviers.

Aaron Varghese made 16, Vihan Malhotra 7, Vedant Trivedi 9, Abhigyan Kundu (one of the side's top scorers in the competition) made 13, followed by a string of such scores down the order.

Even Suryavanshi was dismissed on 26 off 10 balls, hitting one four, and three sixes. It was clear even before the 20th over that the U19 Men In Blue wouldn't be coming out victorious from this fixture. 

The final-wicket partnership between Deepesh Devendran and Kishan Kumar Singh did salvage a few runs, with the former doing most of the heavy lifting, but things had already gone out of hand.

India were bowled out on 156, which meant a 191-run victory for Pakistan in the final.

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 05:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND U19 Vs PAK U19 IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan Asia Cup U19 Final Asia Cup Ind Vs Pak Final
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Maharashtra
Mahayuti Takes Early Lead In Maharashtra Civic Polls, Ahead In Over 200 Local Bodies
Mahayuti Takes Early Lead In Maharashtra Civic Polls, Ahead In Over 200 Local Bodies
News
MEA Issues Statement After Protest Outside Bangladesh High Commission
MEA Issues Statement After Protest Outside Bangladesh High Commission
India
'Cong Wants To Settle Bangladeshi Infiltrators In Assam, Promoting Anti-National Ideologies': PM Modi
'Congress Wants To Settle Bangladeshi Infiltrators In Assam For Vote Bank': PM Modi
Cities
‘Sing Secular’: ‘Jago Maa’ Song Row As Singer Lagnajita Stopped Midway, TMC Leader Arrested
‘Sing Secular’: ‘Jago Maa’ Song Row As Singer Lagnajita Stopped Midway, TMC Leader Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Snowfall in Ladakh, Nora Fatehi Injured in Car Crash, Protests and ED Action Make Headlines
UP BJP Steps Up 2027 Poll Preparations as New State Chief Pankaj Chaudhary Holds Key Meetings
Dense Fog Grips North India, Visibility Drops Across UP and Delhi-NCR; Snowfall Likely in Hills
UP Police Crackdown: Multiple Encounters Across Ballia, Saharanpur and Bulandshahr Under Operation Langda
Heavy Snowfall Continues in J&K and Ladakh, IMD Warns of More Snow in Next 24 Hours
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget