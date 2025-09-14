Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketDream Start For India! Hardik Removes Ayub On Opening Delivery - WATCH

Dream Start For India! Hardik Removes Ayub On Opening Delivery - WATCH

With this early breakthrough, India drew first blood, giving Suryakumar Yadav’s men the perfect start to the much-anticipated contest.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 08:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India could not have asked for a better start in the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After sending down a wide on the opening delivery, Hardik Pandya bounced back in style, removing Pakistan opener Saim Ayub on his very first legal ball.

The left-hander tried to free his arms with a cut shot off a short-of-length delivery outside off, but his timing went awry.

Standing alert at backward point, Jasprit Bumrah made no mistake in pouching the catch. Ayub, who has struggled against India in the past, walked back without troubling the scorers, registering another duck.

With this early breakthrough, India drew first blood, giving Suryakumar Yadav’s men the perfect start to the much-anticipated contest.

Soon after this, Pakistan faced yet another setback in form of Mohammad Harris.

Jasprit Bumrah wasted no time in making an impact, striking on only the second ball of his spell. Delivering a good-length delivery with some extra bounce, he forced Mohammad Haris into an awkward shot across the line.

The ball flew off the bat, only to land safely in the hands of Hardik Pandya, who charged in from long-leg to complete a clean catch.

Pakistan asks India to bowl first

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to bat first. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, mentioned that he was keen to bowl, making him content with the outcome of the toss.

As for team combinations, both sides have decided to stick with the same playing XI from their previous outings. The decision comes as no surprise, with India and Pakistan entering this fixture on the back of convincing wins earlier in the tournament.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 08:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hardik Pandya Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Saim Ayub Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Team India Or Team BCCI?’: Oppn Tears Into Modi Govt Over Asia Cup Row As Tejashwi Calls Pakistan ‘BJP’s Partner’
‘Team India Or Team BCCI?’: Oppn Tears Into Modi Govt As Tejashwi Calls Pak ‘BJP’s Partner’
Cities
Northeast Shaken By 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake, Strong Tremors Felt Across Assam, Manipur, Arunachal
Northeast Shaken By 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake, Strong Tremors Felt Across Assam, Manipur, Arunachal
India
PM Modi Blames Congress For 'Changing Demography Of Assam': 'Allowed Infiltrators In Greed Of Vote Bank'
PM Modi Blames Congress For 'Changing Demography Of Assam': 'Allowed Infiltrators In Greed Of Vote Bank'
India
‘India Needs Alternative Fuels’: PM Modi Backs Bamboo Ethanol In Assam Amid E20 Blending Row
‘India Needs Alternative Fuels’: PM Modi Backs Bamboo Ethanol In Assam Amid E20 Blending Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Wild Elephant Herd Enters Haridwar; Multiple Disturbing Incidents Reported Across States
Breaking: 12 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack In South Waziristan’s Badar Gali
Breaking: Bolero Falls Into River In Rajasthan; Smuggling, Rescues And Political Protests Unfold
Breaking: Bolero Falls In River In Rajasthan, Political And Food Scams Spark Chaos Across States
Breaking: Delhi Police Registers Fir Against Congress In Pm Modi Mother Deepfake Video Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget