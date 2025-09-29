IND vs PAK: 'Unbeaten' India Defeats Pakistan To Lift 9th Asia Cup

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final Highlights: India continues their flawless run in Asia Cup 2025, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by 5 wickets in a tense final at the Dubai International Stadium. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue dominated with both bat and ball to claim a record ninth Asia Cup title, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament.

This clash was far from the one-sided encounters seen in their previous meetings. The contest swung both ways, but India’s depth eventually made the difference.

Needing 10 runs off the final over, Tilak Varma (69 off 53 balls), who alongside Shivam Dube (33 runs off 22 balls) anchored the innings, displayed incredible composure to guide India over the line, sealing a hard-fought and unforgettable victory.

India was tasked with chasing 147 for victory, but early setbacks tested their resolve.

Abhishek Sharma fell cheaply in the second over, followed quickly by SKY and Shubman Gill, leaving India reeling at 20/3 in just four overs.

Sanju Samson walked in and, alongside Tilak Varma, stabilized the innings. The duo played cautiously, putting together a 50+ partnership to keep India in the hunt.

Abrar broke the stand briefly, and with the required run rate climbing to 10 per over, Pakistan sensed a comeback. However, a costly 15th over from Haris Rauf shifted momentum back to India, as Tilak and Shivam Dube added another crucial 50+ stand.

With 10 runs required off the final over, Tilak Varma delivered the decisive blow, sending Rauf’s delivery soaring for a six. The hit nearly sealed the match, leaving Rinku Singh to calmly finish off the chase and guide India home.

India Spin Trio Strangles Pakistan, Restrict Them to 146

Kuldeep Yadav starred with a brilliant four-wicket haul as India bowled out Pakistan for 146 in 19.1 overs. Varun Chakaravarthy (2), Axar Patel (2), and Jasprit Bumrah (2) also contributed to dismantling the Pakistani batting lineup.

Sent in to bat, Pakistan’s openers, Sahibzada Farhan (57 off 38 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (46 off 35 balls), laid a solid foundation with an 84-run opening stand.

However, after Farhan’s dismissal, Pakistan’s middle and lower order crumbled under pressure. Three batsmen were dismissed for ducks, while key players like captain Salman Ali Agha (8) and Haris Rauf (6) failed to accelerate the innings.

The Indian spin trio of Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel spun a web around Pakistan, triggering a major collapse.

Kuldeep was the wrecker-in-chief, taking three wickets in a single over and leaving Pakistan unable to recover. Despite the absence of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, India’s bowling attack executed their plans perfectly, ensuring a modest total for the visitors.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.