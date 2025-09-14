Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Toss, Start Time, Live Streaming And Telecast Details

Fans across the world are eagerly waiting for the high-voltage IND-PAK encounter that has always been more than just a game of cricket.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 02:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The biggest clash of Asia Cup 2025 is finally here as India takes on Pakistan in Match No. 6 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

IND vs PAK Toss, Match Start Time

The toss for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST, with the first ball scheduled to be bowled at 8:00 PM IST.

The conditions in Dubai are expected to favor batting under lights, but captains will also keep an eye on the dew factor before deciding whether to bat or bowl first.

IND vs PAK Live Streaming, Telecast Details

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match will broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India.

Viewers who prefer digital streaming can catch the match live on SonyLIV and FanCode app and website. Fans in other regions can watch through the official broadcasters and ICC digital partners.

Ind vs Pak Head-to-Head in Asia Cup

When it comes to Asia Cup encounters, India holds the upper hand against Pakistan.

Both teams have met multiple times across the ODI and T20 editions, with India enjoying a better win-loss record. India and Pakistan have clashed a total of 19 times in Asia Cup.

India has consistently come out on top in crucial games, winning 10 out of 19 matches, while Pakistan has managed 6 victories and 3 games ended in no result. This dominance gives India the psychological edge, though Pakistan’s unpredictable nature makes every clash a fresh challenge.

With both teams already opening their campaigns with convincing wins, Sunday’s encounter not only carries the weight of rivalry but could also decide the Group A standings and a potential early ticket to the Super-4 stage.

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 02:24 PM (IST)
