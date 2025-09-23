Asia Cup 2025: September 28 Could See Another India-Pakistan Battle - Here's How

India and Pakistan have already crossed paths twice in the Asia Cup 2025, with Suryakumar Yadav’s men emerging victorious on both occasions. Yet, there remains a strong possibility that fans could witness another India-Pakistan showdown before the tournament ends.

India-Pakistan Clashes So Far

The arch-rivals first met in the group stage, where India dominated and sealed a 7-wicket win. Their next encounter came in the Super Four stage, and once again, India stamped its authority with another convincing victory over Pakistan.

Could There Be a Third IND vs PAK Encounter?

The Super Four stage is still underway, and India has already picked up an early win. One more victory would guarantee them a place in the final.

Pakistan, on the other hand, faces a more difficult route. They need to beat both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka comprehensively to keep their qualification hopes alive.

If Pakistan manages to do so and India continues its winning run, the two sides could meet again in the Asia Cup final - scheduled for Sunday, September 28. That would mean a third high-voltage clash between the two rivals in less than three weeks.

India’s Upcoming Fixtures

Team India will play Bangladesh on September 24, followed by their Super Four clash against Sri Lanka on September 26. These games will determine whether India sails smoothly into the title clash - and whether fans get another chapter of the India-Pakistan rivalry.

Ind vs Pak head-to-head record in Asia Cup

As of September 23, 2025, India and Pakistan have faced each other 21 times in the Asia Cup across both ODIs and T20Is. India holds the upper hand with 12 victories, while Pakistan has won 6 encounters, and 3 matches ended without a result.

In the T20I format of the Asia Cup, the rivalry has been more one-sided, with India winning 3 out of 4 matches, compared to Pakistan’s single win. This record highlights India’s dominance over their arch-rivals in the continental tournament.