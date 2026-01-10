WATCH: Virat Kohli's Arshdeep Mimicry Leaves Rohit Sharma In Splits

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A light-hearted moment from the Indian cricket team’s training session has taken social media by storm, with Virat Kohli’s playful mimicry of Arshdeep Singh becoming an instant viral hit.

The incident occurred during a relaxed practice session ahead of India vs New Zealand ODI series, offering fans a glimpse into the cheerful atmosphere within the team camp.

In the now widely shared video, Kohli can be seen humorously copying Arshdeep Singh’s bowling run-up, exaggerating his stride and action to perfection.

Kohli’s animated performance immediately caught the attention of teammates nearby, triggering laughter across the ground.

Watch Video

Virat Kohli is mimicking Arshdeep Singh’s running style, and Rohit Sharma, watching from behind, is smiling during today's practice session.😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/mI3Uj98NT5 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) January 9, 2026

The moment perfectly captured Virat's lighter side, something fans have come to appreciate just as much as his intensity on the field.

India captain Rohit Sharma, who was watching the scene unfold, appeared thoroughly amused by Kohli’s antics. Several other players were also seen smiling and enjoying the banter, highlighting the relaxed and positive environment in the dressing room.

Focus on Virat and Rohit in IND-NZ ODIs

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain central to India’s plans for the IND vs NZ ODI series 2026, despite the team’s increasing focus on youth.

As the two most experienced batters in the squad, their presence brings stability, confidence, and tactical clarity at the top of the order.

Rohit’s ability to set the tone with aggressive starts complements Kohli’s unmatched consistency and skill in controlling run chases.

Against a disciplined New Zealand attack, India will rely heavily on their understanding of conditions and game awareness. Beyond runs, Kohli and Rohit also provide leadership on the field, guiding younger players through pressure situations. Their performances could define the series and set the momentum for India’s white-ball campaign in 2026.